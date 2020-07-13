These Top-Rated Clear Face Masks Allow Others to Read Your Lips While Staying Safe

Although more expensive than others, this clear face mask is definitely worth it. (And for $3 more, you can upgrade yours with an anti-fog material.) The trim is made of cotton, the middle is made of vinyl, and the seller recommends hand-washing only to keep it in good shape. It comes in 14 different colors and three sizes: two options for adults and one for kids. It's also a best-seller with more than 8,600 sales. One person writes, "I’m a speech pathologist in the schools and this will be perfect for me to use at work! Thank you!!" Another person notes, "As an ASL interpreter, this was the best clear front mask I’ve used so far!"

Buy It: Anti-Fog Clear Mask, from $26, Etsy