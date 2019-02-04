We love a good classic movie, and there’s no one better to watch with than your mom. Pop in a DVD or head to the movie theater for a re-showing of an old favorite—and don’t forget the homemade movie night popcorn! These are our favorite classic movies for mother-daughter movie nights.

Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club is one of our all-time favorite classics, which means you absolutely need to watch it with your mom. Five high school students are forced to serve detention together on a Saturday; at first glance they couldn’t be more different, but by the end of the day they realize they have more in common than they thought.

The Wizard of Oz

As the famous quote reminds us, there’s no place like home—and at home with mom is our favorite place to be. Watch Dororthy, Toto, and the rest of the gang travel down the Yellow Brick Road in an attempt to gain their hearts desires from the Wizard.

Gone With the Wind

Travel back in time with mom and watch as Scarlett O’Hara navigates the Civil War-era South. This 1939 classic is full of history and romance, and is a mother-daughter must-watch. If you want to plan an outing together, Gone With the Wind is coming to theaters to celebrate its 80th anniversary. There will only be four showings of the film, so check Fathom Events’ website to see showtimes and theater locations.

Pretty In Pink

This 1986 John Hughes classic stars Molly Ringwald, cast as a high school student who explores different social circles as she navigates a romance with a popular boy at school. This movie is perfect for moms with teenage daughters, but it’s a film any mother-daughter duo needs to see.

Mamma Mia

This mother-daughter duo will have you and mom singing the soundtrack long after the credits stop rolling. Set on a gorgeous Greek island, the film follows a young woman who invites her three potential fathers to her wedding—without telling her mother.

Little Women

Our favorite adaptation of Little Women—the 1994 version with Wynona Ryder and Susan Sarandon—is coming to Netflix this month and we can’t wait to watch it with mom. Snuggle up on the couch and experience the joy and heartbreak of the March family as they navigate post-Civil War America.

The Sound of Music

Sing along with mom, Julie Andrews, and the Von Trapp family as you watch this 1965 classic film. Set in Austria in the 1930s, the movie tells the story of Maria, a failed nun-turned-governess who finds herself in charge of the seven Von Trapp children—and faced with a potential romance with their father.

Steel Magnolias

It’s been 30 years since this movie was released, and since it’s coming back to theaters this year it’s the perfect time to plan a mother-daughter date night. Watch Sally Field, Julia Roberts, and Dolly Parton in this classic film about friendship and female empowerment.

Mary Poppins

This story of a magical nanny is a must-see for, well, basically everyone—but the heartwarming family element makes it an absolute must for moms and daughters. Make it a movie marathon by watching the 1964 original with Julie Andrews, followed by the 2018 remake starring Emily Blunt.

Grease

Travel back to the 1950s in California and sing along with mom. Watch Danny and Sandy’s classic love story unfold in this 1978 film about love, friendship, and coming of age.

To Kill a Mockingbird

To Kill a Mockingbird is a classic film full of historical lessons that are sure to promote thought-provoking conversations with mom. And, if you want to plan a mother-daughter date, it’s coming to theaters in March!

13 Going on 30

While this 2004 film might not be a total ‘classic,’ it’s definitely at the top of our must-watch-with-mom list. Jennifer Garner plays a 13-year-old who makes a birthday wish and wakes up the next day as her 30-year-old self.

When Harry Met Sally

When Harry Met Sally is one of the most classic stories of love and friendship to ever appear on screens, and it’s a total must-see. You can watch it with mom at home, or plan a trip to the theater to see this movie on the big screen in December.

Freaky Friday

We’ve all been annoyed with our mothers at some point—and most moms will tell you their kids don’t realize how easy they have it. Whether you watch the 1976 classic with Jodie Foster or the 2003 remake with Jamie Lee Curtis, this film is so relatable.

Sixteen Candles

This classic coming of age story is a must-watch for mothers and daughters—as long as your mom has never forgotten your birthday because of an older sibling’s wedding! This movie is available to stream on Netflix, so you and mom can snuggle up at home for a good old fashioned movie night.

Pretty Woman

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts star in this film about two people from vastly different social classes. When a wealthy business man hires a beautiful woman to accompany him to his high society parties, they both learn about what it truly means to be a good person. This 1990 classic is best for moms with adult daughters.

Dirty Dancing

This 1987 film tells the story of Baby, a teenage girl who isn’t thrilled to be spending the summer at a resort with her parents—until she falls for the camp’s dance instructor. When her family finds out how she’s been spending her summer, conflict ensues.