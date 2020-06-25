Spread Some Joy By Joining a Massive Christmas in July Card Swap

It’s been a long four months of social distancing and sheltering in place, but one organization is working to bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to all those stuck at home right now. The Chronic Warrior Collective, a social network for individuals with chronic illnesses, is hosting a Christmas in July card swap to help lift people’s spirits during these overwhelming times. For those with chronic illnesses, living through a global pandemic has added an extra layer of stress on top of everyday challenges. According to the National Health Council, about 40% of all Americans (that’s more than 131 million) are living with chronic health problems.

Chronic illnesses can include anything from asthma to cystic fibrosis, and come with varying levels of symptoms that can make everyday life more challenging. Because of that, it’s estimated that one in three individuals with a chronic illness will suffer from added depression, which is one of the reasons the Chronic Warrior Collective started the card swaps. They’re an easy way to connect with new friends but aren’t time-consuming or physically taxing.

We chatted with Denise Archilla, the founder of the Chronic Warrior Collective, about how the ongoing pandemic has affected the chronic warriors, as they’re affectionately referred to within the organization. She explains that many of these individuals lost their support teams over the last few months due to the need for social-distancing, sheltering in place, and the closing of medical offices.

“Most of our warriors already live an isolated life, however, this worldwide pandemic has amplified the loneliness, anxiety, depression, and fear,” she says. “Yet, they’ve all told us how much comfort it brought them just knowing we were here for them without pressure or expectation. Just ready whenever they needed us, knowing they can find not only support and understanding during this difficult time but give support to a fellow warrior.”

It always brings them joy to know they are doing something for someone else. - Denise Archilla, founder of the Chronic Warrior Collective

She says not only has the monthly card swaps allowed them to receive encouragement, but many of them also say the opportunity to do the same for someone else is their favorite aspect of the swap. It always brings them joy to know they are doing something for someone else,” Archilla says.

Here’s how it works: Register for the event online before the end of the month (it’s free!), and on July 1 you’ll be paired with two individuals: One who you’ll send a card to, and one who you’ll receive a card from. You’re only asked to send one card, but you’ll have the opportunity to stay in touch if a friendship develops. If you signed up for free Hallmark cards last month, this is a great opportunity to send them. Or, you can use our tips to dress up DIY snail mail for a sweet surprise that'll brighten your recipient's mailbox.

The CWC has been holding organized monthly card swaps since 2016: They began as a way to connect individuals with chronic illnesses with new friends and help them send some encouragement to each other. What started as 13 people swapping uplifting notes has turned into a group of more than 1,000 participants spanning across 22 countries.

While she couldn’t have predicted the global pandemic when she started the card swaps back in 2016, Archilla is thankful so many people are able to find support and positivity through her program in these times. "It’s brought me a tremendous amount of joy to have started something so small and simple and see how it continues to grow and impact the lives of those who are invisible and need it so desperately,” she says. “We have an incredible community.”