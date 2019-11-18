Do you hear what I hear? It's the sound of Christmas music playing everywhere: on the radio, in retailers, and at the doctor's office. Basically, if there's a speaker, it's likely blasting seasonal tunes this time of year. Although experts say putting up Christmas decorations can make you happier, the same isn't necessarily so when it comes to your listening to your favorite holiday hits. One psychologist says playing Christmas music might have a negative affect your mental health.

Linda Blair, a clinical psychologist and columnist for the British newspaper The Telegraph, tells Digital Music News that the continual loop of Christmas music reminds people of their daily stresses and causes individuals to worry about all the tasks that need to be completed before the holidays are over. She says that retail workers are especially affected by this phenomenon because they hear the same songs over and over again. Plus, unlike those of us listening to our car or home radio, they can't just change the station. "You’re simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing," Blair explains.

Image zoom Hero Images/Getty Images

Blair's solution to combat the music-induced anxiety is to simply stop playing Christmas music so early—but that might be a problem, especially this year. A handful of major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Target, have already released early Black Friday deals. As you might have noticed, compared to last year, there is one less week between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which means retailers are in crunch time, much like how you're feeling with cramming all the holiday festivities in before Christmas. And when a store's holiday sales are already out, the Christmas music is likely already playing, too.

However, we believe should feel free to play it as early—and as often—as you'd like. And if you don't care to sing along to Let It Snow, Jingle Bells, and the other classics, unless it's at your workplace, you don't have to.