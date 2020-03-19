Christmas Lights Are Shining Bright Again to Spread Cheer and Bring Hope

Sure, there are still nine months until December 25, but let's be honest, we could all use a little cheer right now. Communities across the country are spreading joy and making the most of spending time at home by putting up Christmas decorations.

Lane Grindle, a sports broadcaster from Milwaukee, appears to be the first one to propose the idea of putting up Christmas lights in mid-March. On Sunday, Grindle tweeted "What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity." Since that post, people have been sharing their decor.

Some people, including Brenda Sparks (@theatreartist), are going all-out with their displays. Her house features colorful string lights as well as an illuminated snowman, penguins, and a reindeer. She uploaded the video of her front yard with the caption, "Sound On. Lights On. Hearts lifted. We had our first confirmed case of #COVID19 in Cheatham County, Tennessee today. Our response is to be the light, and stay home! #FlattenTheCurve y'all. Have yourself a Merry Little Quarantine."

Another Twitter user, Brian Turner (@BTurner1863), also posted his impressively decorated home that includes multi-colored lights, candy cane decorations, Christmas trees, and Santa's sleigh. He admits that he hadn't taken his holiday decorations down from this past holiday season. "I knew I left the lights up for a reason!" he tweeted. "Remember, no matter how bad things get, there is always Christmas! If you HAVE to be out in Newark DE, take a ride by so our house can brighten your night!"

Psychotherapists say that putting up Christmas lights earlier can make people feel excited and nostalgic, which is something we could all use right now. So as you're looking for something to do in the next few weeks, consider putting up a few decorations to spread a little cheer.