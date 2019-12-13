The Results Are In: These Are the Most Popular Christmas Candies in Every State

Find out if you agree with your state's favorite Christmas candy. Some of the results surprised us.

By Samantha Jones
December 13, 2019

To help you decide which candies to use as stocking stuffers this year, CandyStore.com created a list of the most popular holiday candy in each state based on consumer purchasing habits. After surveying 32,000 customers and compiling data from candy manufacturers and distributors, they created an interactive map to display their findings. And while we may not exactly have visions of sugar plums dancing in our heads, Americans are definitely consuming a lot of candy around the holidays. Whether it's peppermint bark, reindeer corn, or classic candy canes, over $2 billion is spent annually on Christmas candy, according to CandyStore.com.

Courtesy of CandyStore.com

The results are surprising. Who knew that reindeer corn—the red and green version of America’s least favorite candy—would land in the top three in 19 different states? It also seems that just about anything can be labeled “Christmas” when it's wrapped in red and green packaging (we’re looking at you, Reese’s Minis).

Take a look at the full list below and see if you agree with your state’s top three candies.

Alabama

  1. Reindeer Corn
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Peppermint Bark

Alaska

  1. Hershey’s Kisses
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reese’s Pieces

Arizona

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Hershey's Kisses
  3. Skittles

Arkansas

  1. Starburst
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Peppermint Bark

California

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Hershey's Kisses
  3. Peppermint Bark

Colorado

  1. Candy Canes
  2. Hershey's Kisses
  3. Reese’s Pieces

Connecticut

  1. Reindeer Corn
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Hershey's Kisses

Delaware

  1. Reindeer Corn
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Hershey's Kisses

District of Columbia

  1. Candy Canes
  2. Snickers
  3. M&M’s

Florida

  1. Snickers
  2. Skittles
  3. M&Ms

Georgia

  1. Reindeer Corn
  2. Snickers
  3. Candy Canes

Hawaii

  1. Hershey's Kisses
  2. Starburst
  3. Reindeer Corn

Idaho

  1. M&M’s
  2. Hershey's Kisses
  3. Chocolate Santas

Illinois

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Hershey's Kisses
  3. M&M’s

Indiana

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Hershey's Kisses
  3. Candy Canes

Iowa

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Reese’s Cup Minis
  3. M&M’s

Kansas

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Hershey's Kisses
  3. Candy Canes

Kentucky

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. M&M’s
  3. Candy Canes

Louisiana

  1. Pez
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. Candy Canes

Maine

  1. Candy Canes
  2. Hershey's Kisses
  3. Chocolate Santas

Maryland

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reese’s Pieces

Massachusetts

  1. Candy Canes
  2. Hershey's Kisses 
  3. Reese’s Cup Minis

Michigan

  1. Reindeer Corn
  2. Reese’s Cup Minis
  3. Peppermint Bark

Minnesota

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Hershey's Kisses
  3. Peppermint Bark

Mississippi

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reindeer Corn

Missouri

  1. Hershey's Kisses
  2. Peppermint Bark
  3. Starburst

Montana

  1. Reese’s Pieces
  2. Reese’s Cup Minis
  3. Reindeer Corn

Nebraska

  1. Hershey's Kisses
  2. M&M's
  3. Peppermint Bark

Nevada

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Starburst

New Hampshire

  1. Reindeer Corn
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reese’s Cup Minis

New Jersey

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Skittles
  3. Pez

New Mexico

  1. Pez
  2. Chocolate Santas
  3. Candy Canes

New York

  1. Snickers
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reese’s Cup Minis

North Carolina

  1. Snickers
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. Starburst

North Dakota

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. Chocolate Santas

Ohio

  1. Hershey's Kisses
  2. Pez 
  3. Peppermint Bark

Oklahoma

  1. Candy Canes
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. Skittles

Oregon

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Snickers

Pennsylvania

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Reindeer Corn

Rhode Island

  1. Reindeer Corn
  2. Peppermint Bark
  3. M&M’s

South Carolina

  1. M&M’s 
  2. Peppermint Bark
  3. Pez

South Dakota

  1. Chocolate Santas
  2. Hershey's Kisses
  3. Reese’s Cup Minis

Tennessee

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Starburst

Texas

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Peppermint Bark
  3. Candy Canes

Utah

  1. Hershey's Kisses
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. M&M’s

Vermont

  1. Candy Canes
  2. Snickers
  3. Reindeer Corn

Virginia

  1. Reindeer Corn
  2. Candy Canes
  3. M$M's

Washington

  1. Reese’s Cup Minis
  2. Candy Canes
  3. Skittles

West Virginia

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Pez
  3. Jolly Rancher

Wisconsin

  1. Peppermint Bark
  2. Reindeer Corn
  3. Starburst

Wyoming

  1. Chocolate Santas
  2. M&M’s 
  3. Reese’s Cup Minis

Whether you agree with your state’s top candies or not, stock up on your favorites before December 25th!

