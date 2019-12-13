The Results Are In: These Are the Most Popular Christmas Candies in Every State
Find out if you agree with your state's favorite Christmas candy. Some of the results surprised us.
To help you decide which candies to use as stocking stuffers this year, CandyStore.com created a list of the most popular holiday candy in each state based on consumer purchasing habits. After surveying 32,000 customers and compiling data from candy manufacturers and distributors, they created an interactive map to display their findings. And while we may not exactly have visions of sugar plums dancing in our heads, Americans are definitely consuming a lot of candy around the holidays. Whether it's peppermint bark, reindeer corn, or classic candy canes, over $2 billion is spent annually on Christmas candy, according to CandyStore.com.
The results are surprising. Who knew that reindeer corn—the red and green version of America’s least favorite candy—would land in the top three in 19 different states? It also seems that just about anything can be labeled “Christmas” when it's wrapped in red and green packaging (we’re looking at you, Reese’s Minis).
Take a look at the full list below and see if you agree with your state’s top three candies.
Whether you agree with your state’s top candies or not, stock up on your favorites before December 25th!
Comments