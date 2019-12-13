The Results Are In: These Are the Most Popular Christmas Candies in Every State

To help you decide which candies to use as stocking stuffers this year, CandyStore.com created a list of the most popular holiday candy in each state based on consumer purchasing habits. After surveying 32,000 customers and compiling data from candy manufacturers and distributors, they created an interactive map to display their findings. And while we may not exactly have visions of sugar plums dancing in our heads, Americans are definitely consuming a lot of candy around the holidays. Whether it's peppermint bark, reindeer corn, or classic candy canes, over $2 billion is spent annually on Christmas candy, according to CandyStore.com.

Image zoom Courtesy of CandyStore.com

The results are surprising. Who knew that reindeer corn—the red and green version of America’s least favorite candy—would land in the top three in 19 different states? It also seems that just about anything can be labeled “Christmas” when it's wrapped in red and green packaging (we’re looking at you, Reese’s Minis).

Take a look at the full list below and see if you agree with your state’s top three candies.

Alabama Reindeer Corn Candy Canes Peppermint Bark Alaska Hershey’s Kisses Candy Canes Reese’s Pieces Arizona Reese’s Cup Minis Hershey's Kisses Skittles Arkansas Starburst Candy Canes Peppermint Bark California Reese’s Cup Minis Hershey's Kisses Peppermint Bark Colorado Candy Canes Hershey's Kisses Reese’s Pieces Connecticut Reindeer Corn Candy Canes Hershey's Kisses Delaware Reindeer Corn Candy Canes Hershey's Kisses District of Columbia Candy Canes Snickers M&M’s Florida Snickers Skittles M&Ms Georgia Reindeer Corn Snickers Candy Canes Hawaii Hershey's Kisses Starburst Reindeer Corn Idaho M&M’s Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Santas Illinois Reese’s Cup Minis Hershey's Kisses M&M’s Indiana Reese’s Cup Minis Hershey's Kisses Candy Canes Iowa Peppermint Bark Reese’s Cup Minis M&M’s Kansas Peppermint Bark Hershey's Kisses Candy Canes Kentucky Peppermint Bark M&M’s Candy Canes Louisiana Pez Reindeer Corn Candy Canes Maine Candy Canes Hershey's Kisses Chocolate Santas Maryland Reese’s Cup Minis Candy Canes Reese’s Pieces Massachusetts Candy Canes Hershey's Kisses Reese’s Cup Minis Michigan Reindeer Corn Reese’s Cup Minis Peppermint Bark Minnesota Reese’s Cup Minis Hershey's Kisses Peppermint Bark Mississippi Peppermint Bark Candy Canes Reindeer Corn Missouri Hershey's Kisses Peppermint Bark Starburst Montana Reese’s Pieces Reese’s Cup Minis Reindeer Corn Nebraska Hershey's Kisses M&M's Peppermint Bark Nevada Peppermint Bark Candy Canes Starburst New Hampshire Reindeer Corn Candy Canes Reese’s Cup Minis New Jersey Reese’s Cup Minis Skittles Pez New Mexico Pez Chocolate Santas Candy Canes New York Snickers Candy Canes Reese’s Cup Minis North Carolina Snickers Reindeer Corn Starburst North Dakota Reese’s Cup Minis Reindeer Corn Chocolate Santas Ohio Hershey's Kisses Pez Peppermint Bark Oklahoma Candy Canes Reindeer Corn Skittles Oregon Reese’s Cup Minis Candy Canes Snickers Pennsylvania Reese’s Cup Minis Candy Canes Reindeer Corn Rhode Island Reindeer Corn Peppermint Bark M&M’s South Carolina M&M’s Peppermint Bark Pez South Dakota Chocolate Santas Hershey's Kisses Reese’s Cup Minis Tennessee Peppermint Bark Candy Canes Starburst Texas Reese’s Cup Minis Peppermint Bark Candy Canes Utah Hershey's Kisses Reindeer Corn M&M’s Vermont Candy Canes Snickers Reindeer Corn Virginia Reindeer Corn Candy Canes M$M's Washington Reese’s Cup Minis Candy Canes Skittles West Virginia Peppermint Bark Pez Jolly Rancher Wisconsin Peppermint Bark Reindeer Corn Starburst Wyoming Chocolate Santas M&M’s Reese’s Cup Minis

Whether you agree with your state’s top candies or not, stock up on your favorites before December 25th!