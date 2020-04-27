Grab Chips! We've Got Chipotle's Guacamole Recipe

More and more chain restaurants are sharing recipes to help take the sting out of sheltering in place. Most recently, Chipotle Mexican Grill's executive chef, Chad Brauze, demonstrated the six-step process he uses to make his guac on an Instagram live. (Olive Garden and Cheesecake Factory have both shared recipes, and even IKEA released its famous Swedish meatball recipe.) Yes, there are countless ways to make guacamole, but Brauze has some pointers you might not have tried before.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_WCnykjfSD/

Chipotle's Guacamole Recipe

The recipe starts with mashed avocado, of course, but Brauze macerates (or soaks) finely diced onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and salt in lime juice before folding it into the avocado. He points out the restaurant does this in order to release the aromatic flavors in your mouth rather than mashing them into the bowl. In addition to the video, Chipotle released the written recipe in a Twitter thread. Here's how it's done.

Ingredients

2 ripe Hass avocados

2 tsp. lime juice

2 Tbsp. cilantro (chopped)

¼ cup red onion (diced)

½ jalapeño including seeds (diced)

¼ tsp kosher salt

Method

1. Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully

2. Scoop avocados into a bowl

3. Toss and coat with lime juice

4. Add the salt and mash until it's a smooth consistency

5. Fold in remaining ingredients and mix

6. Taste the guacamole and adjust seasoning if necessary

Related: DoubleTree Just Shared the Recipe for Its Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you're wanting guacamole that's even more extra, the chef goes on to show a few variations such as adding hemp seeds, pomegranate, and even combining it with ranch for dressing. Guacamole is best if consumed right away, so plan on enjoying it immediately or making a batch right before your next taco night.