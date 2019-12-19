Since Chip and Joanna Gaines launched their Target line in November 2017, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia has been our go-to source for modern-farmhouse tabletop accessories, cozy textured linens, and candles that smell just like home. Now, for the first time ever, the exclusive Target collection has expanded to offer furniture, too.

The collection, which was designed by Jo herself, officially launches online on December 26, but you can get a sneak peek of the new items right now on Target’s website. Featuring hairpin console tables, Shaker-style dining chairs, and jute rugs, the line includes pieces for the bedroom, bathroom, dining room, and living areas. Neutral colors, natural wood tones, and streamlined silhouettes root the early spring collection in Joanna's signature farmhouse style.

Image zoom

Buy It: Metal & Wood Accent Bench - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, $189.99

Even if your home is already furnished, you can still look forward to scooping up a few essentials. The launch will include some smaller-ticket items like bedding, wall art, and other accessories to refresh your decor for the new year. Thanks to an easygoing palette of cream, pale pink, navy, and dusty yellow, these cozy accents will transition easily from winter into spring.

Image zoom

Buy It: Hairpin Accent Table - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, $79.99

Items like linens and faux greenery will start at just $3.99, and larger pieces like the Shaker dining table will retail for $399.99. Although at first the line will exclusively be available online, select items will appear in Target stores beginning in spring 2020, according to the press release.

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

Buy It: Shaker Dining Table - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, $399.99

The new furniture pieces and accessories are currently listed on Target’s website as "coming soon," so while you can view the product details, you'll have to wait until December 26 to place an order. Just in time to put those holiday gift cards and money to good use!