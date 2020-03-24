Catch the Cherry Blossoms Blooming in Washington, D.C. With This Free Livestream

On March 20, the thousands of cherry blossom trees in Washington, D.C. reached peak bloom (just one day after the first day of spring!). Peak bloom is the point when at least 70% of the city’s Yoshino cherry trees are blossoming. Usually, thousands of residents and visitors celebrate peak bloom by strolling along the Tidal Basin (a reservoir where most of the trees are, and near landmarks like the Jefferson Memorial and Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial) and attending the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. However, due to the novel coronavirus, city officials are urging everyone to stay home, and many of the Cherry Blossom Festival’s events have been canceled or postponed. But there’s still a way to see the iconic blooms from the comfort of your living room.

Image zoom AJ McsNra/Unsplash

Right now, you can watch BloomCam, a live, 24/7 video feed of the cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin. The camera is streaming a few different views of the trees, and changes about every minute. One angle shows nearly the entire Tidal Basin lined with blooming cherry trees, while others show closer views of the trees near the Jefferson Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.

The livestream was set up through a partnership between the National Cherry Blossom Festival and the Trust for the National Mall, which helps maintain and restore the National Mall (including several monuments and memorials, plus the surrounding grounds). BloomCam was donated by EarthCam, which usually has dozens of livestreams set up around the world at any given time for anyone to watch.

Image zoom Kyler Boone/Unsplash

You can tune in to BloomCam anytime you want for free, but you also have the option to donate to the Trust for the National Mall’s Cherry Tree Endowment to help maintain the trees for years to come. The lack of visitors to see the blossoms this year makes the fundraiser more important than ever. Usually, about 90 trees need to be replaced every year as they reach the end of their lifespan of 40 or 50 years, and all the trees (about 3,700 in total) need year-round maintenance to stay healthy and keep blooming.

While you’re taking in the view of the blossoms in Washington, D.C., check out EarthCam’s other livestreams. They have cameras trained on plenty of world-wide landmarks, including Niagara Falls, the Eiffel Tower, and even the view from the International Space Station. There are plenty of U.S. locations to explore too, like beaches in Hawaii and Florida and landmarks like the St. Louis Arch and Empire State Building.

So while traveling to any of these destinations might not be possible right now, there are plenty of gorgeous views to take in from home, including the cherry blossom peak bloom. All of the cherry trees on camera are covered in flowers right now, so there’s no better time to take a break and enjoy a few spring blooms.