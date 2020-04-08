After nearly a month of social distancing due to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019), I'm starting to dream about everything I want to do once non-essential businesses open back up, and one activity easily tops the list: Going out to eat. Although I'll be sure to support my favorite local spots, there is one chain I can't wait to visit: The Cheesecake Factory. Until I can stop in for my favorite dish, the unbeatable avocado eggrolls, the restaurant is sharing a few recipes to make at home.

Unfortunately, we can't get recipes for the entire menu (which is about as long as a book, if you're not aware), but the beloved chain provided step-by-step instructions to whip up some of their most popular plates. Here are a few to try.

Image zoom Sweeten up your breakfast with a stack of cinnamon swirl pancakes. Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

For breakfast, there are some sweet and savory options, including cinnamon roll pancakes, which are essentially buttermilk pancakes swirled with a sweet cinnamon mixture. There's also factory huevos rancheros that include black beans, crispy tortillas, sunny side up eggs, a spicy sauce, and your choice of Mexican toppings such as avocado and sour cream.

If you're looking for something lighter, try one of the salads. The wellness salad is packed with plant-based goods, including greens, avocado, broccoli, grapes, roasted pears, blueberries, sunflower seeds, almonds, and a lemon-blueberry vinaigrette. For a protein-packed option, try the almond-crusted salmon salad that features a pan-seared salmon over greens with avocado, quinoa, cranberries, and radishes, tossed with a vinaigrette.

Image zoom The chicken Bellagio features a crispy chicken breast over basil pasta that's mixed with a Parmesan cream sauce. It's all topped with a prosciutto and arugula salad. Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Of course, it is The Cheesecake Factory, so there are a handful of indulgent options. For an appetizer, you can make the warm crab and artichoke dip. It's a cheesy mix served with your bread of choice. And for the main course, turn up the heat with the cajun jambalaya pasta made with shrimp and chicken sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and peppers on top of linguini. Another option is the chicken Bellagio, which features a crispy chicken breast and basil pasta mixed with Parmesan cream sauce that's all topped with a prosciutto and arugula salad.

Related: Copycat Recipes That Are Better Than the Originals

For the full list of dishes, check out the recipe section on The Cheesecake Factory website. Feel free to adjust your creations based on the ingredients you already have at home, so you can avoid unnecessary trips to the grocery store. Although they don't offer their famous brown bread recipe, we have plenty for you to try, plus, all the best pans to bake them in.