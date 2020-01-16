Every time I visit my favorite local ice cream spot I get the same thing: swirled chocolate and vanilla ice cream with chunks of cheesecake and brownies pieces. So, you can imagine my utter thrill (yes, ice cream is thrilling) when I found out that The Cheesecake Factory—home of arguably my favorite cheesecake ever—was coming out with their own line of ice cream. Instead of seeking someplace where I can create my ideal dessert combo, it will be readily available to grab out of my freezer: a dream come true.

The frozen desserts are a new extension to their at-home line of foods which also includes whole cheesecakes, cheesecake slices, their popular “brown bread,” and premium layered puddings. You’ll be able to find some of the restaurant’s signature slice flavors packed into the 14-oz. pints nationwide come March 2020. Each pint is estimated to retail for $4.99—so it won't hurt your wallet too much to try them all.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

The flavors are made with sour cream and the classic cream cheese blend that we've come to know and crave from The Cheesecake Factory, which also makes the line different from your average ice cream that's simply filled with pieces of cheesecake because the ice cream itself will be part cheesecake.

The full lineup of ice cream flavors includes Birthday Cake, Chocolate, Salted Carmel, Strawberry, Key Lime, Cookies and Cream, and Original (plain cheesecake). Many of the flavors have graham swirls and chunks of cookies and cake—all blended in their premium cheesecake ice cream mixture, and I can barely contain my excitement over two of my favorite treats coming together as one.

So ditch the forks you usually use for cheesecake, stay in your pajamas on the couch, and pull any one of these seven ice cream flavors out of your freezer for the experience of savoring your favorite restaurant dessert from home—I know I will.