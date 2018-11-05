Courtesy of Target

The weighted blanket you've been wanting to try is finally available at an affordable price. Target is selling 12-pound weighted blankets this holiday season for only $70—most well-rated blankets sell for over $100. These quilted throws come in cream and gray.

But wait, there's more. The Tranquility weighted blankets are part of Target's Black Friday sale, and will only be $50. Make sure to get there early, since this doorbuster deal will fly off the shelves quickly.

Weighted blankets are the latest miracle product to help with anxiety and stress, and everyone seems to want to try one. The weight of the blanket is key—the feeling of the weight can help people feel comforted, safe and calm. This type of blanket is good for those who struggle with restless legs and has also been shown to help with insomnia and other sleep disorders. It's like a big, warm hug!

Since Target's weighted blankets are throw-sized, it makes them easy to move around the house with you. You can still lay the blanket on top of your bedding as you sleep, but you can also lug it to the couch for movie nights.

Buy it: Tranquility 12-lb. Weighted Blanket, $70 ($50 on Black Friday)