This $6 Celebrity Cookbook Featuring Ina Garten, Bobby Flay Contributes to Coronavirus Relief

Several recipes include tips and swaps for ingredients you have on hand.

A large amount of the restaurant industry (especially small and local businesses) are struggling due to mandatory closures that have been in effect for almost two months now. This week, Penguin Random House released Family Meal: Recipes From Our Community, an e-book with more than 40 recipes by well-loved celebrity chefs and cookbook authors. The cookbook is $5.99, and all downloads benefit the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation COVID-19 emergency relief fund.

Image zoom Cookbook author Deb Perelman's essential stovetop mac-and-cheese recipe is included in the new 'Family Meal: Recipes From Our Community' e-book. Lucy Schaeffer

"This book is one humble attempt to do our part to support the restaurant industry," says Madeline McIntosh, Penguin Random House CEO, in the introduction. "As chefs and publishers, but above all as enthusiastic eaters and customers, we hope this contribution makes a difference."

While spending more time in the kitchen the last two months I've been practicing social distancing, this new cookbook is full of fresh ideas I can't wait to try for my next cooking or baking therapy session. For breakfast, Nisha Vora's vegan banana chocolate-chip sheet pancakes sound like the perfect way to start a morning. Celebrity chef (and quarantine cooking queen) Ina Garten contributed a recipe by an East Hampton chef for pasta alla vecchia bettola that will be my next comfort food dinner. Or maybe Bobby Flay's short ribs with creamy polenta. And Christina Tosi's Milk Bar Pie is a copycat recipe that will surely become a regular in the dessert lineup.

Planning a virtual cooking date with your mom this weekend? Send her (and yourself) the Family Meal cookbook and try a new recipe together for a delicious brunch or dinner.