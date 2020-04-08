CBS Will Host Weekly Movie Nights Featuring Classics Like 'Titanic' and 'Forrest Gump'

We’re used to tuning in to CBS on Sundays (almost everyone on our staff watches CBS Sunday Morning every week without fail), but the network just announced another excuse for us to watch. The network announced a new Sunday movie night program, beginning May 3: They’ve teamed up with the Paramount Pictures library to bring us classic movies like Titanic, Forrest Gump, and Indiana Jones for five weeks straight.

The new program was planned as a response to the number of people spending more time at home practicing proper social distancing measures, as well as a way to make up for programming cut short by the new coronavirus pandemic. All Rise, The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and several other CBS shows have temporarily stopped filming so that the cast and crews can stay home.

Image zoom Archive Photos, Stringer/Getty Images

We had been looking forward to seeing these classic movies in theaters as part of Turner Classic Movies’ movie theater event series, but understandably, those have been postponed as well. Luckily, CBS has made it easy to have your own classic movie night at home! Pop the popcorn and check out the full schedule below (all times listed in Eastern Standard Time) to start planning your movie nights. And if the network adds more classic films to the lineup, we'll update the schedule.

CBS Sunday Movie Night Schedule:

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Airs May 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Forrest Gump

Airs May 10 at 8:00 p.m.

Mission: Impossible

Airs May 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Titanic

Airs May 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Airs May 31 at 8:00 p.m.