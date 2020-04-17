In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are rising to the occasion and helping those in need. One of those individuals is 99-year-old Tom Moore, who's raised millions for healthcare workers by taking laps around his garden in England. Along the way, he's captured the hearts of people from around the world.

The World War II veteran began his fundraising efforts on April 8, the BBC reports. His goal was to walk 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) at his home in Bedfordshire, before he celebrated his 100th birthday on April 30. His family posted a video on YouTube explaining Moore's challenge and asked people to donate to the NHS (National Healthcare System) Charities Together, which donates funds to hospitals in the United Kingdom, in support. Moore was recently treated for a broken hip and skin cancer, and he wanted to show his appreciation for healthcare workers who are now on the frontlines fighting the novel coronavirus. "It's all for the sake of the nurses and the NHS we have because they are doing such a magnificent job," he told the BBC. Originally, Moore wanted to raise a modest £1,000 ($1,250) for the charity, the BBC notes.

Image zoom Courtesy of Emma Sohl, Capture the Light Photography

Moore started walking laps, 10 at a time, of an 82-foot loop outside his home, where he lives with this daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren, according to CNN. His family posted videos of him walking on their YouTube page for people around the world to watch. As Moore walked, donations began pouring into his JustGiving campaign. In just one day, he raised £100,000 ($125,051). In two days, he raised £250,000 ($312,853). By April 14, that amount skyrocketed to more than £1 million ($1,251,075). The BBC notes the efforts even caught the attention of Prince William, who donated an undisclosed amount and called him a "one-man fundraising machine" on BBC Breakfast.

Yesterday, Moore walked his final laps, surrounded by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Yorkshire Regiment, which is a unit of the British Army. He's now raised an incredible £18,896,836 ($23,632,383) from 930,238 people around the world. "I feel fine. I hope you're all feeling fine too," he told the BBC as he finished the journey. "I never dreamt I would be involved in such an occasion as this."

Image zoom Courtesy of Emma Sohl, Capture the Light Photography

Moore was a civil engineer before enlisting in the British Army and rising to the rank of captain, the BBC reports. He served in India, Indonesia, and the U.K. during the war. Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care in the U.K, said on BBC Breakfast that he's inspired by Moore. "He has served his country in the past, and he's serving his country now," Hancock said.

Moore is taking a much-deserved break now, but you can still donate to his JustGiving campaign. Although this is a difficult and uncertain time for many, Moore has some words of encouragement. "You've all got to remember that we will get through it," he told the BBC. "In the end, it will all be right. For all those people finding it difficult at the moment, the sun will shine on you again, and the clouds will go away."