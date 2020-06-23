Here's Exactly What to Do With Unused Gift Cards After a Company Goes Out of Business

When you're shopping for the person who insists they don't need anything, or maybe you forgot about an event and need a last-minute present, a gift card is a great way to go. Unfortunately, some stores such as Pier 1 and JCPenny close, and you or someone you know might have some unused gift cards. At first, you might be bummed that you let it go to waste, but before you throw it away, there a few solutions.

Before we get to that, there are several things you should know before you purchase another gift card. First, the Better Business Bureau recommends looking into the company's financial stability. If things aren't looking great, you should hold off on purchasing one. Second, you should always try to buy a gift card with a credit card. (More on that later.) Finally, you should always try and use the gift card right when you receive it so that you can avoid this issue altogether. "It’s best to use gift cards as soon as possible so they don’t get lost or misplaced. That’s like throwing away money," says Katherine R. Hutt, the national spokesperson for the Better Busines Burea. "If a store goes out of the business, the card may be worthless. If you are giving a gift card to someone else, make sure it’s for a store or restaurant they like so they are more likely to use it right away."

Now, even if you've done your due diligence, and the store ends up closing, here's what you should do.

Image zoom Richard Levine/Getty Images

Get in Touch with the Business

Once you realize the corporation or store has closed, you should try and contact the business, the Consumer Federation of America recommends. (Especially if they're locally owned and you can talk to the owner directly.) Explain your situation, and you might be able to get your money back. Or, if the corporation owns other stores, you could ask and see if the gift card is now valid at those places.

Contact Your Credit Card Company

This is why we recommend buying gift cards with credit cards. (However, some places only let customers buy them with cash.) According to Debt.org, your credit card company might be able to help you get your money back, thanks to consumer protection laws.

Reach Out to the Government

Get ahold of your state or local consumer protection agency, The Consumer Federation of America recommends. The agency might be able to help you get some money, especially if other people are having the same issue.

Take It to Court

For places that filed for bankruptcy, you're able to file a proof claim with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, according to the Consumer Federation of America. After you do this, you'll be considered a creditor who is owed money. However, don't get your hopes up as it's not guaranteed you'll get any cashback.

If All Else Fails...

Even if you've tried everything without luck, hold onto the card. Sometimes, after filing for bankruptcy, businesses reopen, or, another corporation buys them out, Debt.org notes. In either case, they might accept old gift cards.