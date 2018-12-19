With 2019 on the horizon, it's about time we have the ability to enjoy our bubbly waters infused with caffeine. These sparkling waters are still calorie free and sugar free, they just have the added benefit of a caffeine boost. You can find a few brands of caffeinated sparkling waters out there, but they all tend to use either green coffee beans or a tea leaf infusion for the caffeine source.

Image zoom

Phocus Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Touted as being a solution for people who want healthy energy and hydration, Phocus Naturally Energizing Sparkling Water is Kosher, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and free from all the things (meaning calories, preservatives, sweeteners, and sodium). So far it comes in four flavors—grapefruit, cucumber, blood orange, and yuzu & lime— plus classic non-flavored sparkling water. Each can has 75 mg of caffeine, just enough to get you through that afternoon slump.

We know what this caffeinated water is free from, but what IS inside? Here's the ingredient list:

Reverse osmosis sparkling water

Natural flavor (if it's one of the four flavors)

Citric acid

Caffeine from natural green tea

L-theanine

Electrolytes (calcium chloride, potassium bicarbonate)

Each 11.5-ounce can has a suggested price of $1.99

Buy It: 12-can variety pack, $19.99

Avitae Caffeine + Water

Avitae, pronounced ah-vee-tay, offers all kinds of options for sparkling, still, lower caffeine and higher caffeine, and bottles or cans. Best we can tell, the sparkling waters all have 90 mg of caffeine. The caffeine source of Avitae is green coffee bean extract. It comes in five flavors—watermelon, mandarin passion fruit, berry kiwi, raspberry lime, black cherry—plus a non-flavored sparkling water with caffeine. Bottles are 16.9 ounces and cans are 12 ounces. If you order through their site there are discounts for subscription purchases

The ingredient list:

Carbonated water

Citric Acid

Natural caffeine

Natural flavor

Buy It: 12-pack desired flavor 16.9-ounce bottles, $16.80

Image zoom Courtesy of Limitless

Limitless Lightly Caffeinated Sparkling Water

Limitless sparkling waters offer another less-caffeinated sparkling water option with caffeine from green coffee beans. Each 12-ounce can has 35 mg of caffeine for a little perk up in the afternoon while letting you fall asleep at night. Like the others, Limitless is free from calories, sugar, and artificial ingredients. Available in six flavors—watermelon, lemon lime, blood orange, ginger mint, cucumber pear, and grapefruit hibiscus

What's inside:

Carbonated reverse osmosis water

Natural flavors

Caffeine (from coffee beans)

Get a 12-can variety pack on their site for $15 and check other online retailers for additional options

Buy It: 8-count desired flavor 12-ounce cans, $11.39

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Hi-Ball Sparkling Energy Waters

For a big dose of caffeine, Hi-Ball Sparkling Energy Waters are for you. Each 16-ounce can has 160 mg of caffeine. That's just a hair less caffeine than a 16-ounce cup of coffee packs, so ounce for ounce, you're getting about the same boost. In this larger can size, it drinks more like an energy drink than the other caffeinated sparkling waters. Free from all the same things, plus vegan, gluten free, and non-GMO, Hi-Ball flavors include grapefruit, lemon lime, wild berry, peach, and vanilla.

The ingredient list:

Purified carbonated water

Natural flavor

Organic caffeine

Organic guarana extract

Organic panax ginseng extract

Vitamins B3, B3, B6, and B12

Buy It: 8-can variety pack, $23.99

We haven't seen too many of these brands on our grocery store shelves yet, but online ordering is an easy option for all the brands we uncovered. Fingers crossed we'll start to see them stocked in our local stores in the near future.