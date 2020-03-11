Of course, everyone looks forward to the annual egg hunt on Easter. (Kids get to find a bunch of goodies and adults get to admire their hard work. It's a win-win!) But this year, we found another holiday activity to add to your to-do list. The build-it-yourself chocolate bunny hutch kit is the latest cookie house from Wilton. (In October, we were crushing a few of their Halloween-themed houses.) The newest version comes with everything you need to make an edible creation for April 12. Each box includes six pre-baked chocolate cookie panels, two packets of candy, four icing colors, (two in tubes and two that are ready-to-mix), and an adorable sugar bunny bum. (The bright frosting colors are on-trend with the palette we used in our citrus sugar cookie egg recipe.) The kit also comes with a stand for display as well as decorating bags, decorating tips, and an instruction sheet to help you put everything together.

Buy It: Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch, $13.59, Target

If you're wondering where you can pick up one of these kits, you have a few options. Michaels is offering them on sale for $10.49 each. (The site says they're usually $14.99.) However, they're only available in-store, so you'll have to check out your nearest location to get one. However, Target is selling them for $13.59 per box, with the option to ship or pick it up in-store.

Once completed, the rabbit abode is 5.25 inches wide and 5.25 inches high, which makes it an ideal size for a holiday centerpiece. You could place it in your kids' Easter baskets, and have them work on it while you're preparing Easter brunch. For inspiration, Wilton has a tutorial on how to upgrade your bunny hutch with a few extra touches. Or, you can always give your children the supplies and let them create their own masterpiece.