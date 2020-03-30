This Clever Waffle Maker Turns Your Breakfast into Everyone's Favorite Building Blocks

Good news for kids (and big kids)! Breakfast time is becoming playtime thanks to a fun new kitchen appliance arriving this fall. Like those colorful plastic construction blocks you grew up playing with, the Building Brick Waffle Maker will turn your morning waffles into buildable blocks. Created with WaffleWow by CucinaPro, the new appliance launched a Kickstarter campaign for the world's first building brick waffle maker on March 25. By March 26, the project already met its $7,500 goal bringing in more than $188,000 just five days in.

Instead of the usual waffle grid you're accustomed to using, the Building Brick Waffle Maker plate contains interlocking bricks in three designs: 1x1, 1x2, and 1x4. All you have to do is pour in your favorite waffle batter, then get ready to build a house, car, or whatever your creative mind desires.

Image zoom Courtesy of Kickstarter

Since this brick-making breakfast companion is in development, you won't be able to find it at the stores just yet. If you want to become one of the first to own it, you have until April 17 to jump on the Kickstarter campaign. Pledging at least $50 to the project will, according to the project pages, make you "the first big kid or cool parent on your block to own the original Building Brick Waffler." A pledge of $75 or more gets you the waffle maker PLUS two building plates, which are serving plates with built-in spaces to stack your interlocking waffles with ease. For $95, you'll get an extra waffle maker for double the building fun. The highest pledge is $100, which gets you a waffle maker and four construction plates.

All the orders are expected to ship in August 2020, so start dreaming of ways to put your engineering skills to use in the meantime with a flavorful creation of waffle pops or build a confetti cookie house.