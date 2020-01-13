Best-Selling Author Brené Brown Is Launching a Powerful New Podcast

Chances are you’ve seen Brené Brown’s viral TED talk shared on social media at some point in the last decade. The best-selling author gave a talk titled The Power of Vulnerability in 2010, and since then has reached more than 45 million viewers worldwide, making it the fourth most-watched TED talk of all time. If you were inspired by Brown’s words, we have good news: The author and scientist is launching a podcast this spring.

Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston and has a way of speaking that is charismatic and funny, yet is powerful enough to change the way you view yourself by exploring the themes of courage, vulnerability, and empathy. And this March, her 20-minute TED talk won’t be the only way you can listen to her. In an Instagram post this morning, Brown announced she’ll be launching Unlocking Us, a new podcast she describes as “real, unpolished, honest, and reflects both the magic and the messiness of what it means to be human.”

Her caption reads, “I’ve spent over 20 years studying the emotions and experiences that bring meaning and purpose to our lives, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s this: We are hardwired for connection, and connecting requires courage, vulnerability, and conversation.”

While we don’t know much else about the podcast yet, you can subscribe on Brown’s website to listen to the trailer and be notified when new episodes are posted. Episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google. In the meantime, we recommend picking up a copy of Brown’s #1 New York Times bestselling book, Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead ($9.39, Amazon).

If you’re looking for more titles to add to your 2020 reading list, her latest book (released in August) is also a must-read. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone ($12.19, Amazon) is all about learning to discover where we truly belong in the world and encourages readers to show up for themselves with integrity and authenticity.