9-Year-Old Girl Raises $50,000 for Minneapolis with Friendship Bracelet Fundraiser

As protests supporting racial equality took place across the country last week, Kamryn Johnson, a 9-year-old Minnesota resident, and her friends got together to figure out how to help support their community. The friends ultimately decided to make and sell friendship bracelets and donate all the proceeds to help Minneapolis residents in need.

To get started, they set up a lemonade stand-style table in the yard to sell their friendship bracelets and share their mission. Neighbors who walked by the table began donating far more than the few dollars each bracelet cost. Soon, Kamryn and her friends had raised several hundred dollars—but the project didn’t end there.

Kamryn’s dad Ron Johnson has been actively raising awareness for Kamryn’s campaign on social media, and set up a GoFundMe which quickly went viral, receiving donations from strangers all over the country. Kamryn’s bracelet drive has raised more than $50,000 for the people of Minneapolis. The family is donating all money raised to the Sanctuary Church Food Drive, the Kyle Rudolph Food and Supply Drive for Minneapolis, and supplying funds to help rebuild local businesses.

This morning, her family appeared on Good Morning America to talk about their experience and accept a check for $10,000. “She’s been extremely selfless, and that’s tough to find in kids sometimes, but she’s done it and she’s made us extremely proud,” her dad told Robin Roberts on the live broadcast this morning.

“I like helping people and I just hope that the money that we earn can build up some black businesses and provide the food and water that they need,” Kamryn added.

Her parents say the impact in their neighborhood is just as moving as the money they’ve been able to raise for the community. "Not only are we meeting some of these neighbors for the first time, we are going deep right away into the issues happening in the world right now," Kamryn's mother, Shani Johnson, said on Good Morning America.

"I don't know if they really ever fully understand the impact they're having until they're older about what a big deal this was. They're just loving well and serving well, and if we all do that, I don't know what this world can become."