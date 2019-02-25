Over 173,000 Pounds of Frozen Boston Market Meals Recalled

Check your freezer! Bellisio Foods just announced a recall of over 173,000 pounds of frozen pork entrees that may have been contaminated with glass shards and pieces of hard plastic. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, only one product, boneless pork rib patties, is included in the recall.

Be on the lookout for 14-oz. black cardboard box packages with “Boston Market Home Style Meals Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes.” Four “best by” dates and lot codes are included in the recall, and should be printed on the label: December 7, 2019 with lot code 8341; January 4, 2020 with lot code 9004; January 24, 2020 with lot code 9024; and February 15, 2020 with lot code 9046.

The recalled products should also have the establishment number “EST. 18297” printed on the end carton flap of the packaging. The USDA hasn’t announced any specific stores where the products were sold, but they were shipped to retailers nationwide.

Luckily, there haven’t been any reports of injury or illness related to the recall. The problem was discovered when the company received consumer complaints about glass and hard plastic in the rib patties.

Since the products in the recall have “best by” dates in late 2019 and early 2020, make sure you check your freezer for them now so you don’t forget later. If you have any of the products included in the recall, toss them out or return them to the store for a refund.

