11 Books by Black Female Authors to Add to Your Summer Reading List

This summer I’ll be reading as many books as possible, and I'm making a conscious effort to expand my reading list to include more diverse voices. Whether you’re looking for a moving memoir or a thought-provoking beach read, I’ve put together a list to help you get started. These are some of my favorite books from strong black female authors and a few I've recently added to my "to read" list. Order a few to hold you over while you wait for this summer’s newest releases, or reserve them at your local library this week. All of these picks can be ordered online and shipped directly to your home, but you can also buy directly from local black-owned bookstores.