Stock Up on Storage Essentials This Black Friday with These Top-Rated Finds
Score organizing gear for every room up to 67% off.
Especially around the holidays when life often gets a bit more hectic, keeping your home organized should be one less thing you need to stress about. As you gear up for a busy season of holiday shopping and New Year's resolutions, Black Friday is a prime opportunity to stock up on storage solutions so you can kick off 2021 clutter-free.
In addition to sales on big-ticket items like mattresses and vacuums, this year's slate of Black Friday deals includes savings on tons of storage essentials, including drawer organizers, food storage containers, shelving units, and more. Retailers like Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, and Wayfair are offering deep discounts on the items you need to get organized.
Storage solutions also make great gift ideas for anyone who likes to keep things neat and tidy. A handy bamboo organizer or a stylish set of baskets makes a thoughtful, practical present that the receiver will actually use every day. Whether you're shopping for someone else or treating yourself to a more organized home this season, here are the Black Friday storage deals you don't want to miss.
Snag this set of glass food storage containers while it's 67% off so you can easily fit all your Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge. The 22-piece set includes two mixing bowls, four 1-cup containers, four 2-cup containers, and one 4-cup container, all with tight-fitting lids in corresponding colors. The lids and glass bowls are all safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer.
Buy It: Pyrex 22-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl and Food Storage Set, $18 (originally $54), Target
Create an organized entryway with this do-it-all furniture piece that includes a tabletop surface to drop your purse or keys and wire racks for storing shoes off the floor and out of the way. Two open bins on one side work well for stashing scarves, hats, gloves, and other accessories. During Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday event, you can save $70 on the unit.
Buy It: RiverRidge Home Afton 3-Tier Shoe Rack with Storage Bins, $130 (originally $200), Bed Bath & Beyond
Get control of your utensil drawer once and for all with an organizer that divides silverware, utensils, and other kitchen tools into individual slots. This bamboo drawer organizer is 41% off right now and can be adjusted to fit your cabinets, expanding from five compartments to seven. It measures 17 inches long and can go from 13.75 inches to 23 inches wide.
Buy It: Dotted Line Cory Adjustable Drawer Organizer, $20 (originally $34), Wayfair
These versatile storage bins are perfect for organizing toiletries in the bathroom or toys in a playroom. The woven polypropylene design can be easily wiped clean and is available in light gray, dark gray, and black. This set of three handled bins is half-off for Black Friday, and you can get an additional 15% off if you use the code THANKS.
Buy It: Honey-Can-Do Set of 3 Zig Zag Storage Tote Set, $28 (originally $65), Kohl's
Outfit your garage, basement, or catch-all utility space with hardworking storage to hold off-season outdoor items and home improvement supplies. This bestselling shelving unit from The Home Depot features four adjustable, 24-inch-deep shelves that can support up to 1,500 lbs. The heavy-duty, welded steel design can be assembled without tools, and it's $60 off for Black Friday.
Buy It: Husky Black 4-Tier Heavy Duty Steel Garage Storage Shelving, $159 (originally $219), The Home Depot
The Container Store's Black Friday deals include 25% off one regularly priced item when you sign up for their POP! rewards program. To make the most of this deal, go for an organizing solution with a higher price tag that doesn't often go on sale, such as this set of OXO storage containers. Ideal for storing pasta, flour, dry cereal, and more, these stackable, airtight canisters help make the most of your pantry space. The set includes 10 containers in five sizes ranging from 0.4 quarts to 4.4 quarts.
Buy It: OXO Good Grips POP 10-Piece Canisters, $75 (originally $100), The Container Store
Comments