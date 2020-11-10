Save Big on Your Dream Bed with These Black Friday Mattress Sales

Sleeping on an old mattress can lead to poor sleep and can even cause lower back pain. If your current mattress isn’t cutting it, now is the time to take advantage of the best Black Friday mattress sales. These deals (all are available now) make even the most luxurious mattress brands more affordable, with some offers slashing hundreds of dollars off the typical sales price.
If you’re unsure which bed would be your perfect fit, the experts at Mattress Advisor tested and scored hundreds of mattresses to find the highest-quality beds with the best Black Friday mattress sales. Ready to ditch your uncomfortable mattress? Treat yourself to one that’s right for your sleeping position and preferences.
The Saatva mattress is rated best overall because of its high-quality materials and five-star service. The company offers free white-glove delivery and mattress removal with every purchase. This hybrid mattress is made with a combination of durable coils, memory foam, and an ultra-plush Euro top that provides the support needed for a restful night’s sleep, plus a comfortable experience for all sleep positions. Enjoy this top-rated mattress for a budget-friendly price by taking $200 off a $1,000 Saatva mattress now through Black Friday.
Buy It: Saatva Classic Mattress, from $1,099 (originally from $1,299), Saatva
For those looking for luxury this holiday season, the Helix Midnight Luxe is well worth the price, and starting now, you can take it home for a bargain price. The Helix Midnight Luxe is made of a cool-to-the-touch pillow top, supportive coils, and several dense layers of foam designed for optimal pressure relief and support. The pillow top allows you to sink into the mattress just enough for that cozy, hotel-like feel. If you’re looking to upgrade your mattress, use code BLACKFRIDAY200 at checkout to save $200.
Buy It: Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress, $1,649 with code (originally $1,849), Helix
With four soft foam layers, the Nectar mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses on the market. The base layer provides structure, while the top foam layers cushion and contour to your pressure points, providing pain relief. Together, these layers make the Nectar mattress an excellent choice for anyone who likes the huggable feeling of memory foam. Already an affordable mattress, the Nectar is an even better value this holiday season thanks to $399 worth of free accessories, including two cooling pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector.
Buy It: Nectar Mattress, from $799 (originally from $1,198), Nectar
The Puffy mattress is great for couples thanks to its impressive responsiveness and motion isolation. A responsive mattress adjusts quickly to your movements, giving a nice bounce. The Puffy mattress is also great at isolating motion, so if you sleep with a restless partner (or even an energetic pet), their movements won’t wake you. Save big on a bed for two by taking $300 off the Puffy mattress at checkout.
Buy It: Puffy Mattress, $850 (originally $1,150), Puffy
Casper is one of the original online mattress companies—and once you sleep on a Casper mattress, it’s easy to see why it's such a popular brand. The Casper Original mattress is especially great for stomach sleepers because it’s so supportive. It received a near-perfect score in spine alignment from the team at Mattress Advisor, which means stomach sleepers don’t wake up with back pain. Whether or not you sleep on your stomach, you can still sleep soundly on this comfy Casper mattress—and save 15% at checkout through November 30.
Buy It: Casper Original Mattress , from $931 (originally from $1,095), Casper
Pillow top mattresses are popular for their high-end cushioned feel. The DreamCloud Premier mattress is a prime example of the coveted pillow top. Made from supportive coils and dense foam, the DreamCloud Premier offers all the support you need for a deep night of sleep with the added luxury of a plush Euro top designed for maximum coziness. This additional layer of cushioning can make these types of mattresses more expensive, but not when you’re shopping Black Friday deals. Automatically save $200 on the DreamCloud Premier mattress at checkout.
Buy It: DreamCloud Premier Mattress, from $1,199 (originally from $1,399), DreamCloud
Feeling overheated in the middle of a REM cycle is a nightmare scenario for hot sleepers. If you tend to get hot at night, you need a mattress that’s made with breathable, cooling materials, like the Bear mattress. It's infused with graphite, which draws heat away from your body, and FDA-approved Celliant, which absorbs excess body heat. Cooling mattresses can be pricey, but the Bear is available for 20% off its original price.
Buy It: Bear Mattress, from $640 (originally from $800), Bear
Back pain is one of the most common results of sleeping on a worn-out mattress, but even new mattresses can sometimes cause aches and pains. That’s not the case with the Leesa; it earned high marks in both spine alignment and pressure relief, which ensures a healthy sleeping posture and limits the amount of pressure placed on your back. Take advantage of the Black Friday mattress deal and get up to $400 off Leesa mattresses.
Buy It: Leesa Original Mattress, from $849 (originally from $999),Leesa
Made by Sealy, the Cocoon Chill mattress is a high-quality bed with excellent pressure relief. Available in two firmness options, the medium-soft works especially well for side sleepers. Sleeping on your side puts extra pressure on your shoulders and hips, and a softer mattress with good pressure relief is typically the most comfortable for side sleepers. And Cocoon is offering some serious Black Friday savings by applying a 35% discount to all mattresses at checkout.
Buy It: Cocoon Chill Mattress, from $599 (originally from $930), Sealy
For those with an active lifestyle, it's especially crucial to sleep on a pressure-relieving mattress that's built to last. Made from a hybrid combination of support foam, comfort foam, and an ultra-flexible polymer grid, the Purple mattress excels at relieving joint pain and sore muscles. And thanks to Black Friday discounts, this pain-relieving mattress is available for $100 off its original price.
Buy It: Purple Mattress, from $1,049 (originally from $1,149), Purple
If it’s time for a new mattress but you have a budget in mind, consider the Tuft & Needle mattress. During the Black Friday sales event, it’s an absolute steal. Made from graphite-infused gel foam, this mattress sleeps cool, offers great spine alignment, and comes with a 100-day return policy if by some chance you regret your purchase. Get 10% off, automatically applied at checkout.
Buy It: Tuft & Needle Mattress, from $536 (originally from $595), Tuft & Needle
Whether you want a plush mattress that feels like sleeping on a cloud or a firm mattress that offers more support, the Brooklyn Aurora has you covered. It comes in soft, medium, and firm varieties, and each is made with a hybrid combination of coils and memory foam that offer lasting support and pressure relief. Hybrid mattresses are a smart investment because they're built to last, and this Black Friday mattress deal gets you 25% off the top-rated Brooklyn Aurora.
Buy It: Brooklyn Aurora Hybrid Mattress from $1,275 (originally from $1,699), Brooklyn Bedding
Megan Griffith (she/her) is a professional lifestyle writer for Mattress Advisor. As a new mom, she understands the importance of a good night's sleep, and she loves to write about the importance of rest.