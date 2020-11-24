The Best Black Friday Deals on Home and Kitchen—Including Sales on Instant Pot, iRobot, and OXO

Black Friday deals kicked off earlier than ever this year with several retailers slashing prices at the beginning of November. If you didn't get a chance to shop early, you can still score some incredible Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances, smart home gadgets, furniture, and more from some of your favorite retailers.
Practical items like home goods and kitchenware make great gifts for that person on your list who's impossible to shop for, and now is the time to scoop up these must-haves at extra low prices. For example, you can now save 20% on the 14-Piece Glass Bake, Serve & Store Set from OXO and a whopping 75% on the Staub Cast Iron Round Cocotte. Other home essentials are also majorly marked down, like the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum for $100 off and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $80 off. Whether you're shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, take advantage of these incredible deals by browsing our picks below.
Conquer your meal prep with this 14-piece bakeware set from OXO. The versatile pieces let you bake, serve, then store leftovers using just one dish. Each glass baking dish is oven-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe and includes a dishwasher-safe lid for storage.
If you are one of the few home cooks who doesn't yet own an Instant Pot, now's the time to score one on sale. This 6-quart kitchen appliance lets you slow cook, pressure cook, sauté, sous vide, and more with easy-to-use preset programs. The countertop multi-cooker is less than $50 for Black Friday.
A cast-iron skillet is a must-have addition to your cookware collection. The sturdy pan can sear mouthwatering steaks, sauté seasoned vegetables, and bake pizzas or even jumbo cookies. This cast-iron skillet is pre-seasoned so you can start using it right out of the box, and it features an extra assist handle for better control.
With six powerful crushing blades and three built-in programs, this blender makes whipping up smoothies, iced drinks, or ice cream even easier. Its large 72-ounce size and high-powered blades are ideal for large batches. The dishwasher-safe pitcher and blades make cleanup a breeze.
Give the coffee lover in your life their caffeine fix with the single-serving coffee maker by Keurig. Even if there's only one coffee drinker in the house, the whole family can enjoy a variety of other warm drinks including tea, hot chocolate, and lattes. The machine is compatible with K-cup pods from brands like Dunkin' Donuts, Starbucks, Swiss Miss, and more (sold separately).
Novice and seasoned home cooks alike will appreciate this 10-piece cookware set. Featuring a variety of sizes, it includes two covered saucepans, a covered stockpot, a covered sauté pan, and two skillets. These two-layer ceramic pots and pans are compatible with gas, electric, and glass cooktops and feature silicone handles for a comfortable grip.
The Cuisinart stainless-steel toaster oven makes countertop cooking super convenient, thanks to its multifunctional design and simple dial selections. This seven-in-one oven can air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, and toast. As an added bonus, an air frying basket and baking rack are included to fit perfectly inside the compact oven.
This French-made, enameled cast-iron cocotte is a versatile piece of cookware that every kitchen should have. Slow cook chili or soup, bake delicious bread to a crisp, and braise meat to fall-off-the-bone tenderness using this heavyweight cocotte. It comes in a variety of gorgeous colors so you can match your cookware to your kitchen color scheme.
This bar cart is more than just a way to serve drinks. The sleek, modern unit can be used as a functional storage piece for plants, books, craft supplies, and more. It's crafted from bent plywood tucked inside a metal frame for added weight and stability.
Layer on plaid bedding to easily transform your bedroom into a snug retreat. Made from 100% cotton flannel, this duvet cover offers a cozy winter cabin aesthetic. Pile it on to give your existing bedding an extra layer of warmth.
A house that cleans itself is the dream, and this smart vacuum is about as close as you can get to making that a reality. The iRobot Roomba works with smart devices like Amazon Alexa to clean surfaces wirelessly and hands-free. The multi-surface brushes pick up dirt and debris on both carpet and hard floors while using advanced sensors to adapt to your home's layout. This smart tech helps it accomplish tasks like sweeping underneath furniture and avoiding a tumble down the stairs.
The Ring doorbell alerts you when motion is detected to add extra security to your home. Plus, you can check on your home from anywhere with a live view when connected to Wi-Fi. To power the device, simply plug it into existing doorbell wiring and pair with a smartphone using the Ring app or your Amazon Alexa device.
Sleep more soundly in these cool and crisp percale sheets made from 100% long staple cotton. Ideal for hot sleepers, these sheets are breathable and lightweight to keep you comfortable without overheating. The set includes a sheet set, duvet cover, and two extra pillowcases.
Anchor a room with a large, statement-making area rug. The Mindi rug adds a cozy texture to floors and features soft beige and gray accents. The distressed look gives it a lived-in style that blends nicely with a variety of furniture.
Cut the cord with the wireless Shark Rocket Pro, which was designed specifically for pet hair. It allows you to conveniently clean a variety of surfaces including hard floors, carpets, and hard-to-reach spaces with the included attachments. Maintenance is easy with a self-cleaning brushroll that prevents hair from getting tangled by sending it directly to the dust cup through high-speed suction power.
