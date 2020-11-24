The Most Exciting Early Black Friday Beauty Deals to Add to Your Cart

There’s no better time to check off your holiday shopping list than on Black Friday. If you’re looking to add beauty must-haves to your virtual cart, look no further. Major retailers are slashing prices on skincare, makeup, and hair products, and we’ve highlighted the top picks to shop today.
When it comes to Black Friday beauty deals, Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon offer some of the best bargains around. This year, you’ll find markdowns on anti-aging skincare products from L’Oréal Paris and Belei, plus hair essentials like a one-step blowout tool and It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product.
Keep scrolling to check out the entire list of beauty discounts.
This anti-aging skincare duo leaves skin looking bright and tight, and today you can add it to your cart for a steal. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, the serum and moisturizer help reduce fine lines and wrinkles by boosting hydration. It’s so effective, you might even see results after one week of use.
Buy It: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Aging Skincare Regimen Kit, $31 (originally $44), Amazon
We’re all about products that make our lives easier, and this one-step blowout tool does just that. Designed to evenly distribute heat throughout its soft bristles, the tool allows you to dry and style your hair simultaneously. For only $50, you can get salon-worthy results at home day after day.
Buy It: Hot Tools 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout, $50 (originally $75), Ulta
Facial masks are the ultimate pick-me-up, and right now, this collagen-based clay mask is just $13. It’s a great choice for winter dryness and anti-aging concerns like fine lines alike because it’s made with nourishing ingredients like collagen, oatmeal, and kaolin.
Buy It: Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask, $13 (originally $18), Sephora
Looking to improve your hair health? This leave-in product claims to provide 10 hair health benefits, and today you can grab it for less than $10. As it works to repair damaged ends, it adds shine and creates a silky-smooth texture. It can be applied to wet or dry hair depending on your hair’s needs.
Buy It: It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Product, $10 (originally $19), Ulta
This delicious perfume by Armani Beauty has 4.5 stars and is loved by more than 7,500 shoppers. Featuring notes of blackcurrant, orange blossom, and vanilla, the perfume embodies the spirit of a woman—powerful yet sweet. You can add it to your virtual shopping cart for $39 less than usual today.
Buy It: Armani Beauty Si Fiori Eau de Parfum, $58 (originally $97), Sephora
Amazon’s skincare line, Belei, features products with simple yet effective ingredients. For 35% off, this hydrating kit comes with two key essentials—a daily moisturizer and vitamin C serum—to help you achieve a youthful glow.
Buy It: Belei by Amazon Daily Hydrating Skincare Starter Kit, $36 (originally $55), Amazon
This mascara is a must-buy, according to the 21,000 “loves” it’s amassed from Sephora shoppers. Thanks to its top-notch formula, your lashes will look long and full without feeling clumpy or heavy. Normally priced at $23, it’s almost half off during Black Friday.
Buy It: Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara, $12 (originally $23), Sephora
Arguably one of the softest makeup brushes on the market, this $10 blush applicator is practically a bargain. The angled brush head is perfect for applying blush and foundation regardless of whether they’re creams or powders.
Buy It: IT Cosmetics Love Beauty Fully Flawless Blush Brush, $10 (originally $28), Ulta