9 Black-Owned Etsy Shops You Can Support Right Now

This week has been full of learning, listening, and educating ourselves. One of my favorite things that has come out of this week is the number of people that have been using their platforms to showcase and support black female artists. If you’ve committed to supporting black artists, Etsy has made it easy to do just that. They’ve dedicated a section of their site to black-owned shops and are currently showcasing gorgeous art pieces, home decor, and apparel.

I caught up with Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, who said Etsy recently donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and $500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy’s Black-Led Movement Fund, and is fully committed to celebrating their diverse set of artists. “It makes me so proud to work for a company that puts diversity at the forefront,” Isom Johnson says. “In addition to our contributions, we’re committed to raising awareness of more Black-owned shops and encourage our shoppers to support these businesses.”

She said one of the best parts about Etsy’s platform is that anyone can turn an idea into a sustainable business model. “I love seeing fellow Black women succeed, and seeing their businesses take off right before my eyes,” she said. “The amount of happiness I feel when I know a Black woman has started a shop with only $0.20 and an idea and turned it into a full-time thriving business is immeasurable, and I hope that it can also inspire others to make their dreams into a reality.”

Shop from these artists to support their businesses and grab some incredible art for your home. And keep in mind that your support doesn’t end when you hit the checkout button: “Spread the word and become a repeat customer,” Isom Johnson says. “The best compliment to any artist is letting people know how much you love their work. Share your purchase on social media, follow them, and tag the artist for others to see.”

