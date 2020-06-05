9 Black-Owned Etsy Shops You Can Support Right Now
Our editors are obsessed with these handmade gifts from talented makers.
This week has been full of learning, listening, and educating ourselves. One of my favorite things that has come out of this week is the number of people that have been using their platforms to showcase and support black female artists. If you’ve committed to supporting black artists, Etsy has made it easy to do just that. They’ve dedicated a section of their site to black-owned shops and are currently showcasing gorgeous art pieces, home decor, and apparel.
I caught up with Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s trend expert, who said Etsy recently donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative and $500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy’s Black-Led Movement Fund, and is fully committed to celebrating their diverse set of artists. “It makes me so proud to work for a company that puts diversity at the forefront,” Isom Johnson says. “In addition to our contributions, we’re committed to raising awareness of more Black-owned shops and encourage our shoppers to support these businesses.”
She said one of the best parts about Etsy’s platform is that anyone can turn an idea into a sustainable business model. “I love seeing fellow Black women succeed, and seeing their businesses take off right before my eyes,” she said. “The amount of happiness I feel when I know a Black woman has started a shop with only $0.20 and an idea and turned it into a full-time thriving business is immeasurable, and I hope that it can also inspire others to make their dreams into a reality.”
Shop from these artists to support their businesses and grab some incredible art for your home. And keep in mind that your support doesn’t end when you hit the checkout button: “Spread the word and become a repeat customer,” Isom Johnson says. “The best compliment to any artist is letting people know how much you love their work. Share your purchase on social media, follow them, and tag the artist for others to see.”
These are some of our favorite items featured on Etsy right now.
R-KI-TEKT
Kel Cadet is an artist and mother who runs R-KI-EKT from Atlanta. She creates bright, colorful accessories made with leather and painted wood beads. Her shop has more than 1,300 sales, not to mention a solid five-star rating. Plus, 20% of all sales this week will be donated to the George Floyd Memorial Fund and other organizations positioned to serve the black community.
Buy It: Leather Envelope Carryall, $45
EmmaMakeStudio
This shop is operated from the United Kingdom by Emma Hall. But don’t let the distance deter you from making a purchase; she creates gorgeous art pieces you can download and print from anywhere in the world. Her bright, abstract illustrations feature animals, nature, and landscapes, so you’re sure to find something that fits your decorating style.
Buy It: Pink Flowers Printable Illustration, $8
Pepper Palm
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, the artist behind Pepper Palm uses bright colors and patterns to decorate sculptures and ceramic accessories. Her unique painting style mimics nature and landscapes (this set of pots is inspired by the colors of the desert), and are each totally one-of-a-kind.
Buy It: Desert Days Pot, $20
The Pink Locket
If you’re in the market for stunning minimalist jewelry (and really, who isn’t?), check out the work of Kamilah, an artist from Atlanta. She offers a selection of necklaces, earrings, and other accessories, and also offers a handmade stamped dish to keep all your jewelry in. Choose from three empowering phrases (Boss Lady, Effortless Beauty, or Today I Will Slay) to be stamped into your dish.
Buy It: Confident Women Jewelry Dish, $22
Godly Gorgeous
This shop sells faith-based graphic apparel and incredible illustrations of black women created by Andrea George in Oklahoma City. This Crowned in Curls print can be ordered in sizes up to 16 x 20 inches, and is printed on heavy cardstock that comes ready to frame.
Buy It: Crowned in Curls Art Print, $22
Lovely Earthlings
Artist Karina Daniel Parris makes art prints, tote bags, and greeting cards from Louisville, Kentucky. Because she has lived in many places around the globe, her designs feature bright, tropical patterns that are perfect for anyone who loves to travel.
Buy It: Bambi Tote Bag, $25
The Heart Department Co.
Tanalee Lavern is a Kentucky-based, Jamaican-born Army veteran and artist who makes handcrafted wood home decor and accessories. Her modern pieces are neutral enough to fit any decor style, but many of her pieces feature a bold pop of color, like the burnt orange detail on this round wall clipboard.
Buy It: Round Clipboard Wall Hanging, $27
Morning Joy Co.
Jasmine Allred is an artist from Arlington, Texas, who works with her husband Justin to create custom laser-cut wood signs. Their bestseller is a personalized recipe cutting board that would make a sweet gift for anyone with a sentimental side.
Buy It: Personalized Cutting Board, $59,
Candice Luter Art + Home
If you’ve been searching for a one-of-a-kind art piece to add to your home, order something made by artist Candice Luter. Her modern home pieces include decorated mirrors and macrame wall hangings that are made from light, natural materials.
Buy It: Macrame Wall Hanging, $215
