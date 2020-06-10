Black+Decker Appliances Are on Sale at Amazon for One Day Only
The flash sale include discounts on essential home and garden tools.
While many of us continue to shelter in place, it's the perfect time to give your home a few weekend updates. To help with your home improvement projects, Amazon is offering discounts on a variety of Black+Decker tools—for one day only.
If you have a few renovation projects on your curb appeal checklist, check out the cordless drill and impact driver kit. Or if you just need a drill, like this 20-volt version that's half off, you can grab that, too. There are also several landscaping tools, including a hedge trimmer, an edger and sweeper kit, or the top-rated leaf blower and mulcher, that will help you create a beautiful front yard or backyard oasis.
If you've never been thrilled about yard work or home updates, this sale might just get you excited about it. You'll want to add these tools to your cart soon because they are part of Amazon's "Deal of the Day" and won't be available for long.
Two-Tool Combo Kit
This kit comes with two tools: a drill and a driver. Each cordless, battery-powered device features an LED light, so you can work even in small, dark areas. Customers give them top ratings for their longevity, battery life, and durability.
Buy It: Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit, $69 (was $100)
Cordless Drill
This cordless drill has a soft grip so it can be used all day without causing any discomfort, plus it includes a lithium-ion battery that lasts for 18 months. It also comes with 30 accessories, including screw-driving bits, nut drivers, and a magnetic bit tip holder, to fit a variety of jobs. It has a nearly perfect five-star rating from more than 3,400 shoppers.
Buy It: Cordless Drill with 30-Piece Accessories, $49 (was $99)
Hedge Trimmer
Overgrown hedges are no match for this trimmer. It features a 22-inch blade that can cut branches up to three-fourths of an inch thick. It's powered by a long-lasting battery that can trim 3000 square-feet of hedges per charge.
Buy It: Hedge Trimmer Tool, $54 (was $59)
Trimmer and Sweeper
This two-for-one landscaping tool comes with a trimmer and sweeper for getting rid of weeds. The trimmer is perfect for cleaning up driveways, sidewalks, decks, and garages, to give your home a boost of curb appeal. Both battery-operated tools are super lightweight and quiet.
Buy It: Trimmer/Edger and Sweeper, $89 (was $99)
Leaf Blower Kit
There are still a few months until the leaves fall off the trees, but you can prepare yourself with this kit that comes with an electric leaf blower, mulcher, and vacuum. The blower moves air at 250 miles per hour and has two-speed options. The mulcher is also powerful and can grind 16 bags of mulch into just one.
Buy It: Leaf Blower and Mulcher with Vacuum, $79 (was $147)
