An Anonymous Donor Gave a Florida Café $40,000 to Stay Open During the Pandemic

Like many small business owners, Bill Salley was worried about how his restaurant, Bill's Café, would survive after it was forced to close due to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019.) But thanks to an anonymous donor, Bill, who lives in Naples, Florida, was able to reopen and help healthcare workers, too.

On March 19, the day before all restaurants in Florida were ordered to shut down, one of Salley's regulars stopped in to have breakfast. After his meal, the customer handed Salley two envelopes: one for Salley and one for his employees. Each one had $1,000 in it. "I told him it was very kind; very generous," Salley says. Then, a week later, the donor called Salley and asked if he would be interested in making 100 sandwiches a day for the NCH Baker Hospital, which happens to be right across the street from the café. "I said, 'Well, of course, I would. I'm all in.'"

Image zoom Bill Salley, the owner of Bill's Café in Naples, Florida, kept his restaurant open thanks to a loyal customer. Courtesy of Bill Salley

For two weeks, Salley made 100 sandwiches, Monday through Friday, and the customer paid him for the meals. Every two weeks, the Good Samaritan gave Salley $10,000. "We did it for all of April, and then he said, 'You know what Bill, let's do it for May, too.'" By the end of the month, the customer had given Salley $40,000, and the restaurant owner had made 4,000 sandwiches for hospital employees.

"I was worried I was going to lose the place," Salley explains." He really was a savior. He's a regular customer, and I'm not 100% sure why he did it, other than he enjoys my café and didn't want to see it go under. And he stepped up."