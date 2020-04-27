Yes, You Need to Be Wearing Sunscreen Indoors—Here Are the Best Ones, According to Dermatologists
Adding SPF to your skincare routine is the best (and super easy) way to slow down aging and prevent skin cancer.
Whether you're staying at home or an essential worker, everyone's day-to-day lives are different right now due to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). However, there are still some things that are in your control, including your skincare routine and protecting your face. Even if you're spending more time inside than usual (or even all day, every day), you need to be applying sunscreen on your face. "It’s still important to apply sunscreen during times when you may not be outside as often as usual, especially if you’re working near a window or somewhere in your apartment or house with natural light," Deirdre Hooper, M.D. of Audubon Dermatology in New Orleans says.
Although most of us know sun exposure isn't good for the skin, you might not know how exactly the harm happens. "The sun emits ultraviolet light known as UV rays, which is what can damage our skin," says Sandra Lee, M.D., founder of SLMD Skincare and star of the TV series Dr. Pimple Popper. She explains that we need to mainly be concerned about UVA and UVB rays. "UVA rays are responsible for about 95% of that radiation. They penetrate more deeply in the skin compared to UVB rays," she says. "Although UVB rays penetrate the skin more superficially, they are more responsible for sunburns." She adds that UV rays from the sun can break through glass, clouds, and even your clothing, so slathering on the sunscreen is vital, no matter where you're spending your time. "The more years you have exposed your skin to UV light without protection, the higher the chance you have of seeing signs of aging and increased risks of developing skin cancer," she adds.
Even if you haven't applied sunscreen routinely since your mom made you when you were a kid, it's never too late to begin. "Make it a daily habit," says Susan Chon, M.D., at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. "Put your lotion on, then put your sunscreen on." For those who are spending more time outdoors, or maybe you're getting a sweat on throughout the day, make sure you reapply every two hours. If you wear makeup, put on your sunblock before.
There are so many sunscreens and sunblocks on the market; you might be a little overwhelmed when it comes to choosing the best option. Vivian Bucay, M.D., of Bucay Center of Dermatology and Aesthetics in San Antonio, says that not all products are created equal. She explains there are two different kinds of sunscreens: chemical and mineral.
Chemical Sunscreens
"Chemical sunscreens work by scattering and breaking up the rays as they penetrate the skin," she explains. "Traditionally, public preference has leaned toward chemical sunscreens because they rub in easily and disappear into any skin type. They also tend to feel lightweight," she adds. However, some people might be allergic or sensitive to some of the ingredients, which include octinoxate, oxybenzone, avobenzone, homosalate. Chemical-based formulas do not protect against visible light or infrared radiation, which can also damage the skin.
Mineral Sunscreens
The other option is mineral sunscreens, which are made of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. "[These] work by reflecting radiation away from the skin and provide excellent protection from both UVB and UVA rays," Bucay says. Older mineral formulas once left a white residue on the skin, but newer products don't leave any excess. Bucay says that mineral sunscreens offer the broadest spectrum protection.
Above all, when buying sunscreen, make sure it's FDA-approved. "Value" ingredients, such as antioxidants (vitamin C and green tea extracts) or hydrators (such as hyaluronic acid) are a bonus, Bucay says. However, that still leaves plenty of items, so we rounded up the best ones to buy, according to dermatologists.
SLMD Tinted Powder Sunscreen
This mineral-powdered sunscreen will have you ready for virtual happy hours with friends or video conference calls while you're working from home. "It’s great for reapplying because it won’t mess up your makeup and will mattify your skin," Lee says. She adds that it also protects from environmental skin aggressors, such as blue light and infrared radiation. The SPF 30 sunscreen comes in three shades.
Elta MD Tinted SPF
Chon is another dermatologist who prefers mineral-based formulas. "I always check the active ingredients and make sure zinc oxide is the first one, and it's at least 6% or higher." She recommends EltaMD's tinted sunscreen that is SPF 40. It's sheer, lightweight, and has a perfect rating from nearly 200 reviews.
EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
Coola Silk Créme
Bucay likes this mineral cream because it contains skin-boosting ingredients such as 15% zinc oxide, niacinamide, and aloe leaf juice. "[It's] very lightweight and immediately absorbs and disappears into the skin," she adds. The oil-free formula protects from UVB, UVA, infrared radiation, high energy visible light, and pollution. It also happens to be vegan and cruelty-free.
Supergoop! Eye Cream Cream
The skin under your eye is delicate, so it deserves extra care. "This has become a recent staple in my morning routine," Hooper says. "The super-hydrating, non-irritating formula has caffeine to help reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness," she says. The mineral-based cream is lightly tinted to brighten the under-eye area.
Supergoop! Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
La Roche-Posay Sheer Sunscreen
Another mineral sunscreen Bucay recommends is this version from La Roche-Posay that's made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. She says the SPF 50 sunscreen leaves a matte finish, with no white residue left behind. It packed full of antioxidants and is free of fragrances and parabens, so it's safe for sensitive skin.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra-Light Mineral Sunscreen
SLMD Moisturizer with SPF
A product that does double-duty is a must-have. Lee likes this chemical-based item acts as a sunscreen and a moisturizer, so you can save money in your wallet and space in your cabinet. The broad-spectrum, SPF 15 cream is lightweight and oil-free.
SLMD Skincare Daily Moisturizer with SPF
Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen
The sunflower extract in this chemical formula helps protect the skin from environmental elements. "Its fast-absorbing, sweat-resistant formula is perfect for active days outside," Hooper says. It comes in three different sizes: 2.4 ounces, 5.5 ounces, and 18 ounces. Hooper adds that she's "particularly fond" of the largest size because there's plenty to go around for herself and her three kids.
Supergoop! Play Everyday SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract
