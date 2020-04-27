Whether you're staying at home or an essential worker, everyone's day-to-day lives are different right now due to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019). However, there are still some things that are in your control, including your skincare routine and protecting your face. Even if you're spending more time inside than usual (or even all day, every day), you need to be applying sunscreen on your face. "It’s still important to apply sunscreen during times when you may not be outside as often as usual, especially if you’re working near a window or somewhere in your apartment or house with natural light," Deirdre Hooper, M.D. of Audubon Dermatology in New Orleans says.

Although most of us know sun exposure isn't good for the skin, you might not know how exactly the harm happens. "The sun emits ultraviolet light known as UV rays, which is what can damage our skin," says Sandra Lee, M.D., founder of SLMD Skincare and star of the TV series Dr. Pimple Popper. She explains that we need to mainly be concerned about UVA and UVB rays. "UVA rays are responsible for about 95% of that radiation. They penetrate more deeply in the skin compared to UVB rays," she says. "Although UVB rays penetrate the skin more superficially, they are more responsible for sunburns." She adds that UV rays from the sun can break through glass, clouds, and even your clothing, so slathering on the sunscreen is vital, no matter where you're spending your time. "The more years you have exposed your skin to UV light without protection, the higher the chance you have of seeing signs of aging and increased risks of developing skin cancer," she adds.

Even if you haven't applied sunscreen routinely since your mom made you when you were a kid, it's never too late to begin. "Make it a daily habit," says Susan Chon, M.D., at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. "Put your lotion on, then put your sunscreen on." For those who are spending more time outdoors, or maybe you're getting a sweat on throughout the day, make sure you reapply every two hours. If you wear makeup, put on your sunblock before.

There are so many sunscreens and sunblocks on the market; you might be a little overwhelmed when it comes to choosing the best option. Vivian Bucay, M.D., of Bucay Center of Dermatology and Aesthetics in San Antonio, says that not all products are created equal. She explains there are two different kinds of sunscreens: chemical and mineral.

Chemical Sunscreens

"Chemical sunscreens work by scattering and breaking up the rays as they penetrate the skin," she explains. "Traditionally, public preference has leaned toward chemical sunscreens because they rub in easily and disappear into any skin type. They also tend to feel lightweight," she adds. However, some people might be allergic or sensitive to some of the ingredients, which include octinoxate, oxybenzone, avobenzone, homosalate. Chemical-based formulas do not protect against visible light or infrared radiation, which can also damage the skin.

Mineral Sunscreens

The other option is mineral sunscreens, which are made of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. "[These] work by reflecting radiation away from the skin and provide excellent protection from both UVB and UVA rays," Bucay says. Older mineral formulas once left a white residue on the skin, but newer products don't leave any excess. Bucay says that mineral sunscreens offer the broadest spectrum protection.

Above all, when buying sunscreen, make sure it's FDA-approved. "Value" ingredients, such as antioxidants (vitamin C and green tea extracts) or hydrators (such as hyaluronic acid) are a bonus, Bucay says. However, that still leaves plenty of items, so we rounded up the best ones to buy, according to dermatologists.