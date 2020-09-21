No matter how high you set the thermostat in the winter, it can sometimes feel like your home is never warm enough. Instead of relying on heated socks and layers of clothing to get you through the cold weather, invest in a space heater. These small appliances are a convenient way to make any room feel toasty.
Because there are so many types of space heaters online, it can be hard to figure out which ones are reliable and worth the money. We dug through thousands of reviews to find the best space heaters for your home, and they’re all available to buy on Amazon:
No matter which type of space heater you’re in the market for, there’s bound to be an option on this list that meets your needs. One of the best-rated options on Amazon is the standard ceramic space heater from Lasko, but there are also wall-mounted heaters for those with limited floor space and stylish heaters that look like decor for design-conscious buyers.
Including affordable heaters under $50 to three-in-one appliances that are worth splurging on, these are the best space heaters, according to customer reviews.
With an average 4.4-star rating across over 8,400 reviews, Lasko’s space heater is one of the most popular on Amazon. In addition to two heat settings, there’s also an automatic mode that turns it on based on the temperature. And thanks to the heater’s remote control and digital display, it’s easy to adjust the thermostat and set the timer anywhere between one and eight hours. Shoppers especially love that it’s so quiet while operating, even while oscillating. “We don't need to turn up the TV volume when we turn it on,” wrote one reviewer.
Buy It: Lasko Ceramic Space Heater, $63.18 (originally $69.39), Amazon
At just $40, the Pelonis tower heater is a great value for its features: multiple heat settings, oscillation, and a carrying handle, to name a few. It has a compact design—one reviewer called it “small but mighty”—that blows heat at a slightly elevated angle, so it reaches more than just your feet. Plus, the heater will quickly warm up any room. It can reach 70 degrees in just three seconds, according to the brand.
Buy It: Pelonis Fast-Heating Programmable Tower Heater, $39.99, Amazon
Unlike the other heaters on this list, De’Longhi’s radiator has an oil-filled reservoir that is completely sealed off and gradually heats a room to your desired temperature. The space heater also has a 24-hour timer, adjustable heat settings, and an automatic shut-off feature for safety. “We live in a 100-year-old building that is very drafty, and this winter has been a challenge in keeping comfortably warm,” wrote a customer. “This year we also added this heater and have been very surprised by the heat this thing puts out. It really packs a punch for the small size.”
Buy It: De’Longhi Oil-Filled Radiator Space Heater, $129.95 (originally $149.95), Amazon
At less than a foot tall, Lasko’s portable space heater is ideal for desktops, kitchen counters, and other tabletop surfaces. It has a built-in handle that allows you to transport it from room to room. It comes with three heat modes (fan, low, and high) and more than 10 preset temperatures. Although it’s small, it’s still powerful enough that many reviewers found the lower settings to be enough to make their rooms feel warm and comfortable in the winter.
Buy It: Lasko Ceramic Portable Space Heater, $23.11 (originally $41.99), Amazon
Although this compact Vornado space heater emits gentle heat, customers note that it’s very effective at warming up an entire small room. Plus, many say that the outer parts of the heater feel “cool to the touch” after hours of running. Unlike tower heaters, this one sits low on the ground but would turn off if it tipped over. “The thing I like best about the heater is that it’s extraordinarily quiet,” wrote one customer. “Other heaters’ fans are so loud they get obnoxious. The Vornado is whisper-quiet but still warms up a room very quickly.”
Buy It: Vornado MVH Vortex Heater, $59.99, Amazon
If you’re tight on floor space, this wall-mounted space heater from Heat Storm is your best choice. It weighs just nine pounds and has a sleek design and slim profile that takes up virtually no room. Plus, infrared heaters are more energy-efficient because they warm up objects rather than just the air, so you feel the heat much faster. As long as it’s connected to Wi-Fi, the heater can be controlled right from your smartphone, and reviewers say that it’s easy to set up. Customers have found so many places to use this space heater, including garages, RVs, and even hot yoga rooms.
Buy It: Heat Storm Wall-Mounted Infrared Heater, $128.27, Amazon
This stylish model by Lasko adds warmth to the air without distracting from your home’s decor. Shoppers call it the “most attractive space heater” they’ve ever seen, and many praise its ability to heat a room. At the top of the ceramic base, you’ll find buttons to adjust the heat between high and low, set the temperature anywhere from 65 to 85 degrees, and toggle the optional oscillation. And it gets better: The heater also comes with a remote control and has a programmable seven-hour timer.
Buy It: Lasko Designer Series Ceramic Space Heater, $50.18, Amazon
This cube-shape space heater is perfect for keeping warm while sitting at your desk, whether at work in your cubicle or from your home office. It’s super lightweight at 1.43 pounds, compact (no more than six inches on each side), and comes in four different colors (red, white, black, and blue). Shoppers use it to keep their hands and feet warm while they’re working, and one person even said they’re able to lower the thermostat in their home by a few degrees because of it. Another says, “It produces enough heat to keep me working in my office without having to wear gloves/hat/heavy sweater, but doesn’t go out of control.”
Buy It: AmazonBasics 500-Watt Ceramic Personal Mini Heater, $22.29, Amazon
If you’re willing to splurge on a high-end space heater, shoppers insist that the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is worth the money. The multifunctional unit replaces what would typically be three separate appliances: a heater, fan, and air purifier, all in one. There’s even a HEPA filter that captures allergens like dust, pollen, and pet dander, and one customer with bad allergies said that the air-purifying function helps them breathe easier. Other reviewers are impressed by how the bladeless heater makes almost no noise, and many note that it works better than the traditional heaters and fans they’ve used in the past. The brand also makes a smart version that’s Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled via an app, rather than with a remote like this model.
Buy It: Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, $399.99 (originally $499.99), Amazon
This space heater from Mr. Heater attaches to a propane tank that can run for up to three hours on its maximum setting. It’s one of the most popular portable gas heaters, with more than 5,800 reviews and an average 4.7-star rating. Most customers mention using it while camping or just while hanging out in the backyard, but it’s safe to use both indoors and outdoors when used correctly. “I love sitting on my front porch, yet the winters make this next to impossible,” wrote a customer. “On a 30-degree day, I am able to sit on my porch with the Mr. Heater Buddy on low and it nearly sweats me out.”
Buy It: Mr. Heater Buddy Portable Propane Radiant Heater, $99, Amazon