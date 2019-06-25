The 10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Score for Under $100
Amazon Prime Day 2019 is officially in full swing. The deals began at midnight today and will end at 11:59 p.m. PST on Tuesday, July 16, making it the longest Prime Day yet. Customers are undoubtedly scouring the site for the biggest markdowns on everything from Amazon devices to Instant Pots, Nespresso coffee makers, and cutting-edge gadgets like video doorbells. To make shopping easier, we’ve gathered the 10 best Prime Day deals available for items $100 or less. Don’t forget: To shop these discounts and more major markdowns, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member (sign up for a free 30-day trial here).
Instant Pot Duo 60 321 Electric Pressure Cooker
It's the perfect time to invest in Instant Pot’s fan-favorite pressure cooker. At 50 percent off, its best-selling model combines a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer all in one, saving you major kitchen space (and cash).
Buy It: Instant Pot Duo 60 321 Electric Pressure Cooker, $50 (originally $100), Amazon
Amazon Echo (and 6 Months of Amazon Music)
Not only is this smart speaker half off for Prime Day, but it also comes with a six-month subscription to Amazon’s music streaming service (for new subscribers only), which normally clocks in at $48. The combo of Amazon Music and the Echo’s crisp sound quality is a match made in deal heaven.
Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV
With near-perfect reviews, it’s no wonder this high-tech TV is one of the most-searched items this Prime Day. At 44 percent off, it’s sure to sell out, so act fast if you’re looking to get all your favorite streaming services and apps on this smart TV.
Buy It: Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV, $99.99 (was $179), Amazon
23andMe DNA Test
It's hard to go wrong with gifting a family member a 23andMe test. These popular kits can give you insights on your ancestry and genetic health. All you need to do is provide them with a saliva sample.
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Another trending item this Prime Day, the Amazon Fire TV Cube is a hands-free streaming media player that's $50 off right now. The device uses voice recognition to control your TV's settings. You'll never have to worry about your remote running out of batteries before movie night again.
Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop
This state-of-the-art steam mop has more than 6,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason. With three levels of steam cleaning compatible with all hard floors, reviewers claim it cleans grout like nothing else. Plus, it’s currently $30 off.
Buy It: Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop, $89 (originally $100), Amazon
Dash DEC012RD Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker
This top-selling egg cooker doubles as the perfect steamer for everything from vegetables to seafood. Shop it in one of five cute colors for just $15 this Prime Day.
Buy It: Dash DEC012RD Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $15 (originally $19), Amazon
Lodge Cast Iron 4-Piece Cookware Set
This Better Homes & Gardens-loved cookware brand got in on the Prime Day deals with its cast-iron set. The pre-seasoned cast-iron skillets and Dutch oven can be used for a variety of cooking techniques.
Buy It: Lodge Cast Iron 4-Piece Cookware Set, $69.99 (originally $91.53), Amazon
Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Power Electric Toothbrush
This electric toothbrush offers a professional-grade clean. And with Prime Day, you can get one at a fraction of the regular price. It’s down to $80!
Buy It: Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Rechargeable Power Electric Toothbrush, $79.98 (originally $147.07), Amazon
HSI Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener
This discounted flat iron promises to straighten, flips, and curl your locks. It comes with a leave-in argan oil hair treatment sample and a protective heat glove.
Buy It: HSI Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener, $36.99 , Amazon
