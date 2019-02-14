In the market for a new mattress? Presidents Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to shop for one, thanks to top brands slashing prices during annual mattress sales. But with so many Presidents Day sales occurring, it can be hard to know where to look to find the best deals. To help you narrow down the options, we’ve rounded up the best Presidents Day mattress sales that will help you save big on your favorite brands.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Helix

Helix

From February 11-25, trendy mattress brand Helix is offering a Presidents Day promotion for $100 off with code PREZ100 if you spend $600 or more, $150 off with code PREZ150 when you spend $1,250 or more, and $200 off with code PREZ200 when you spend $1,750 or more. This makes it the perfect time to snag Helix’s most popular mattress, the Midnight, at a serious discount.

Buy It: Helix Midnight Luxe King Mattress, $1,945 (originally $2,145)

Image zoom Image courtesy of Sears

Sears

From February 10-24, you can save up to 60 percent off top mattress brands at Sears. We have our eye on this cushion firm mattress by Sealy, which has been marked down $300. The hybrid mattress has the perfect balance of cloud-like comfort and firm support.

Buy It: Sealy Response Cavell Cushion Firm Queen Mattress, $299.99 (originally $599.99)

Image zoom Image courtesy of Walmart

Walmart

To celebrate the three-day weekend, Walmart is offering up to 30 percent off mattresses. Some of the best savings will be on Walmart’s comfortable and supportive in-house line of mattresses, Lucid. If you have back issues, we suggest looking into this option. The 2.5-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam helps align your spine, which can improve your posture and prevent lower back pain.

Buy It: Lucid Twin Dual-Layered Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $139.99 (originally $172.79)

Image zoom Image courtesy of Sleep Number

Sleep Number

From now until Presidents Day, you can score up to 50 percent off certain mattresses at Sleep Number. This sale includes popular smart beds like the Sleep Number 360 iLE, which not only tracks how well you sleep each night but also absorbs excess heat so you can sleep comfortably.

Buy It: Sleep Number 360 iLE Smart Bed, $2,499.50 (originally $4,999)

Image zoom Image courtesy of Wayfair

Wayfair

From February 11-19, you can save up to 75 percent on mattresses and bedding at Wayfair. The sale will include options like Sealy's Response Performance mattress, which is made with Posturepedic Technology to give you all-over comfort and support.

Buy It: Sealy Response Performance Cushion Firm Tight Top Mattress, $318.99 (originally $409)

Image zoom Image courtesy of Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding

Among the first "bed in a box" mattress companies, Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25 percent off their entire site from February 13-18. Not only can you snag a great Presidents Day mattress deal, but you can also complete your upgrade with new sheets, pillows, and more discounted bedding accessories.

Buy It: Brooklyn Aurora Luxury Hybrid Queen Mattress, $1,274.25 (originally $1,699)

Image zoom Image courtesy of Houzz

Houzz

Select mattresses at Houzz will be up to 45 percent off from February 9-20. You can score huge deals on options like this memory foam latex mattress by Snoozzz. Its foam base gives the durable core added support, while its quilted top makes it extra comfortable.

Buy It: Snoozzz 10” Talalay Latex King Mattress, $450.45 (originally $819)

Image zoom Image courtesy of Overstock

Overstock

Overstock already has thousands of mattresses on sale, but from February 5-18, you can get an additional 15 percent off select mattresses. Save big on options like this plush Serta Perfect Sleeper, which is naturally cooling and has antimicrobial properties. Its Cool Twist gel memory foam also helps reduce tossing and turning.

Buy It: Serta Perfect Sleeper Wayburn Super Pillow Top Full Mattress, $526.27 (originally $600)

Image zoom Image courtesy of Allswell

Allswell

Allswell is offering its customers 15 percent off the entire store when they use the code 15FORALL from February 11-20. We plan on using this as an excuse to snag the brand's new Luxe Hybrid mattress at a discounted price. The 12-inch mattress is built with performance memory foam for ultimate plushness and cooling fabrics to keep you from overheating while you sleep.

Buy It: Allswell Luxe Hybrid Queen Mattress, $497.25 (originally $585)

Image zoom Image courtesy of Casper

Casper

Use code PRES now through Presidents Day and Casper will give you 10 percent off any order with a mattress. As a bonus, every mattress, including their popular Casper Mattress, comes with a 100-night trial period. If you don't love the way you sleep, you can return your mattress for a full refund.

Buy It: The Casper Mattress, Queen, $895 (originally $995)