Cancel your weekend plans because Presidents Day is going to be one of the biggest shopping events of the year, especially when it comes to scoring great deals on furniture.

Favorite home retailers, like Macy’s, The Home Depot, Wayfair, and Bed Bath and Beyond, will feature impressive furniture discounts, including major purchases like sofas and smaller pieces like ottomans and side tables. Whether you’re looking to give your home a total refresh or you’re in need of a few new furniture pieces, here are the best Presidents Day furniture sales, including some that have already started!

Wayfair

From Feb. 11-19, shoppers can save up to 75 percent off Wayfair’s many departments. The biggest sales include up to 75 percent off mattresses and bedding, up to 70 percent off wall art, cookware, and major appliances, and up to 65 percent off furniture for the living room, patio, kitchen, dining, and office.

Buy It: Huntingdon Chesterfield Chair, $207 (originally $280)

Macy's

Get 20 percent off sitewide at Macy’s including home essentials and furniture with code PRES from February 15-19. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $49, like this leather ottoman with sleek steel legs.

Buy It: Remina Leather Cocktail Ottoman, $449 (originally $649)

Birch Lane

If your home is filled with timeless traditional pieces, you need to check out the Presidents Day sale at Birch Lane. Expect big savings on furniture for the living room, bedroom, kitchen, dining room, and office. And no matter what you treat yourself to, you can score free shipping and an extra 15 percent off already marked down items by using promo code GEORGE.

Buy It: Adalberto TV Stand, $176 (originally $400)

AllModern

Infuse your home with modern style with contemporary pieces from AllModern. Shop February 13-20 to save on rugs, sofas, beds, accent chairs, tables, desks, and more furnishings. Save an additional 15 percent off your order by using promo code GOFORIT.

Buy It: Barlow Armchair, $153 (originally $300)

Joss & Main

Get a head start on your sale shopping with Joss & Main’s week-long event, which begins February 14. Enjoy discounts on beds, living room chairs, sofas, dining room chairs, dressers, bookshelves, and more. Make your budget go even further by taking an extra 20 percent off your order with promo code STARS.

Buy It: Houchins Upholstered Storage Platform Bed, $240 (originally $470)

Houzz

Discover savings up to 80 percent off Houzz’s entire home assortment, including bedding, lighting, rugs, storage, and furniture. Whether you're looking for a new dining set, like these farmhouse-style chairs, or a brand-new bed frame, Houzz has Presidents Day furniture deals for every room of the home.

Buy It: Saxton Dining Chairs Set of Two, $124 (originally $177)

Burrow

Head to Burrow to get the custom couch of your dreams. Enter promo code GEORGE to get $75 off orders over $500, $150 off orders over $1,000, $225 off orders over $1,400, $300 off orders over $1,750, $400 off orders over $2,000+, or $500 off orders over $2,500 now through February 24.

Buy It: Sofa, $1,045 (originally $1,195)

Bed, Bath, and Beyond

Head to your local Bed, Bath, and Beyond store or shop online to get 30 percent off dining seating and 15 percent off beds and headboards. Their Presidents Day Preview savings event offers shoppers plenty of ways to save, and it begins on February 8.

Buy It: Manhattan Comfort TV Stand, $280 (originally $350)

Overstock

With more than 1 million products on sale now through February 18, you’ll find plenty of discounted pieces at Overstock. Shoppers can get up to 70 percent off select items across all departments in addition to an extra 15 percent off mattresses, plus free shipping on everything.

Buy It: Silver Orchid Helbling 36-Inch Coffee Table with X-Base, $138 (originally $164)

The Home Depot

Give every room in your home a refresh with The Home Depot’s many Presidents Day discounts. Score savings across the entire store, including up to 25 percent off select furniture and mattresses, up to 30 percent off select bedding, pillows, and linens, up to 30 percent off select housewares, and up to 35 percent off select wall decor for a limited time.

Buy It: Cayman White Windsor Dining Chair Set of Two, $396 (originally $495)

Target

Head to your local Target store or shop online from the comfort of your home to discover tons of deals on furniture and home items all in honor of Presidents Day. The special sale wraps up on February 18, so take advantage of all the incredible furniture deals, like this multipurpose storage bench, while you can.

Buy It: Lorenz Entryway Storage Bench, $177 (originally $221)