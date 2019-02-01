It’s true: there’s no better travel partner than your mom. These trips for two are perfect for a weekend getaway—no passport required!

If you want the ultimate girl’s trip, leave your friends at home and take your mom instead!

Like mother-daughter movie nights, a weekend vacation is a great way to reconnect and share experiences. Plus, you don't have to go far to spend quality one-on-one time. Take a look at our top five destinations for traveling mother-daughter duos, below.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Biltmore

1. Asheville, North Carolina

Despite what you might think, you don’t have to fly overseas to visit a real castle. Asheville’s shining treasure is the Biltmore House—America’s largest home with more than 250 rooms. Start your visit with a self-guided tour of the castle, and be sure to leave a lot of time to explore the rest of the 8,000-acre estate. Take a tour of the on-location winery or spot breathtaking views from the century-old gardens.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Magnolia Courtesy of Magnolia

2. Waco, Texas

If your mom never misses an episode of Fixer Upper, you already know where to take her. Waco, Texas, was put on the map when Chip and Joanna Gaines made it the center of their hit HGTV show. Over the past years, it has flourished. Visit Joanna’s brainchild, the Magnolia Silos for all your farmhouse decor needs. Grab brunch at the Gaines’ restaurant Magnolia Table for a Gaines Brothers Burger or a farmhouse salad.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Martha's Vineyard

3. Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Pretty much every hardworking mom we know deserves a treat-yourself weekend. We can’t think of a better place to get pampered than Martha’s Vineyard. During the day, relax on one of the island’s public beaches—just don’t forget to bring an umbrella to escape the beating sun! At night, indulge in fresh seafood at any of the island’s delicious restaurants.

Image zoom Image courtesy of SonomaCounty.com

4. Sonoma Country, California

You could spend a month traveling in California and still not see it all. To get the most of what the Golden State has to offer in one weekend, we recommend taking your mom to Sonoma County. Wine tours should be at the top of your list, obviously, but after all those sips and cheese boards, enjoy a stroll through the Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve. Even beginner hikers can take on these short trails and get back to the hotel in time to shower up before dinner.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Saugatuck.com

5. Saugatuck, Michigan