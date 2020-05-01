These 5 Stylish Inflatable Pools Will Turn Your Backyard Into a Cooling Escape
The cheap blue plastic pools we played in as kids aren't the only thing out there—trust us.
Typically public pools would be opening up in the next few weeks (one of the surest signs that summer has arrived), but with many states still under stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19, it looks like that won’t happen for quite some time. In fact, even the cities in states without stay-at-home orders have been urged not to re-open their pools. Between public pools staying closed and people still being urged to socially distance, Google searches for “inflatable pools” are up 614% from this time last year.
If you're in the market for an inflatable pool, you'll discover many stylish options that will help you turn your backyard into a beachy oasis. (The cheap blue plastic pools we played in as kids aren't the only thing out there!) Here are some of our favorite pool picks under $60. After all, an affordable pool means you’ll have plenty of budget left over for margarita mix.
Banana Leaf Pool
I've had my eye on the banana leaf print pool from Minnidip, which has been sold out on their site for several days. Luckily, it’s also sold in stores at Target, so you can get your hands on one by placing a pick-up order. Titled ‘the adult kiddie pool,’ this one measures 66 inches in diameter and can fit three adults. It wouldn’t be a tropical pool party without a pitcher of margaritas, so be sure to stock up on tequila before filling up the pool.
- button
Floral Pool
Gone are the days of looking out the window to an ugly plastic eyesore. This stylish inflatable option features a gorgeous floral design, and at 66 inches wide and 18 inches tall, it’s the perfect size for any pool day. Plus, it ships for free!
Palm Leaf Pool
At 60 inches in diameter, this pool is large enough for one adult to sit in, or can serve as a cool place to rest your toes if you’re having a pool day with roommates. It features a bright palm leaf motif and bright greens and pinks that will help get you out of the social distancing funk. Plus, it’s only available for in-store pickup, so you can get your hands on it today by adding it to your next Target drive-up order! Don’t forget to add pool snacks and a festive beach towel (this Flamingo Towel, $10, coordinates perfectly with the pool’s colors) to your order.
Buy It: Sun Squad Pool, $10, Target
Watermelon Pool
Since we won’t be hosting any watermelon-themed summer parties this year, this fun pool is the next best thing. At 5 and a half feet in diameter, it’s one of the largest affordable inflatable pools on the market. It’s sold by Minnidip, which is known as the makers of ‘the first designer inflatable pool.’ It can hold up to three adults comfortably, so it’s a great fit for a large family.
Lemon Print Pool
The bright yellow lemons on this pool are sure to lift your spirits as you practice social distancing, or you could even add it to a sunshine box for a friend who’s feeling down. As one reviewer pointed out, it’s classified as a ‘kiddie pool,’ but is perfectly suited for adults. Once inflated, it measures 60 inches in diameter and can hold three adults comfortably. Plus, it ships free with orders over $39, so you can have it delivered to your doorstep without ever leaving the house.
Comments