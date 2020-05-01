Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Typically public pools would be opening up in the next few weeks (one of the surest signs that summer has arrived), but with many states still under stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19, it looks like that won’t happen for quite some time. In fact, even the cities in states without stay-at-home orders have been urged not to re-open their pools. Between public pools staying closed and people still being urged to socially distance, Google searches for “inflatable pools” are up 614% from this time last year.

If you're in the market for an inflatable pool, you'll discover many stylish options that will help you turn your backyard into a beachy oasis. (The cheap blue plastic pools we played in as kids aren't the only thing out there!) Here are some of our favorite pool picks under $60. After all, an affordable pool means you’ll have plenty of budget left over for margarita mix.