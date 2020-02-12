Girl Scout cookie season is officially here to cure your sweet tooth. But Americans hardly agree on their favorite flavor. In a new poll by YouGov, more than 7,000 U.S. adults weighed in on their preferred iconic treat, and the results might surprise you. While 79% of Americans indicate they have a favorite cookie sold by Girl Scouts of the USA, 10% said they weren't familiar enough, and a shocking 6% said they didn't like any of the cookies.

But the cookie that came out on top? Thin Mints. You can store them in your freezer to savor all year and even make our own version of the crispy peppermint-chocolate cookies, so it's no surprise Thin Mints captured 24% of the vote. If you're a fan of the Toffee-Tastic (a golden cookie with toffee bits) or the Thanks-A-Lot (fudge-coated shortbread), you're in the minority. They tied for last place at only 1% of the vote. Coming in second-to-last place, Lemon-Ups are this year's newcomer to the Girl Scout cookie lineup, so there may be more fans of the crispy fruit-flavor cookies in the future.

If you're among the majority of Girl Scout cookie lovers, you'll be pleased to see classic recipes like Samoas and Peanut Butter Patties also on the list of favorites. Here's how every flavor stacked up.

Image zoom Courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

Top 5 Girl Scout Cookies

Thin Mints Caramel deLites/Samoas Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs Shortbread/Trefoils Caramel Chocolate Chip

Least Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

Thanks-A-Lot and Toffee-Tastic Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, and S'mores Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich

If you didn't already order from your local Girl Scout entrepreneurs, you'll likely see booths selling the newly-branded boxes (featuring images of troop girls around the country) popping up in your community now through April. The scouts even made it easier to support our troops by setting up a search function on their website and a free mobile app for iOS and Android users if you need a cookie fix, fast.