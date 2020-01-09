5 of the Best Flower and Garden Shows to Soothe Your Winter Blues

Winter has its own charms for sure, but sometimes you just need a break, especially when everything is covered in snow and ice. When a tropical vacation isn't in the cards, you can still escape into a lush, colorful wonderland by visiting a flower and garden show. Many of these events take place before spring really gets underway, right when you start hankering to get out into your garden again but the weather hasn't warmed up enough yet. They'll give you a brief respite from Old Man Winter while you spend a few hours exploring flower-filled displays and picking up new ideas for the upcoming growing season. Here are 5 of the biggest and most breathtaking flower and garden shows happening across the U.S. that are well worth experiencing.

Image zoom Courtesy of Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

1. Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, Seattle, WA

For five days starting at the end of February, you can indulge in “Spring Fever,” which is the theme of this year's Northwest Flower & Garden Festival. Here, you can explore 30 display gardens, all created in less than 72 hours on the show floor of the Washington State Convention Center by local nurseries, landscapers, and garden designers. You can also choose from 100 free seminars and workshops that will provide tips on pruning, flower arranging, supporting pollinators, and more. And don't forget to browse garden supplies, decor, and fun plants offered by tons of vendors.

Dates: February 26 to March 1

Price: Tickets are on sale now for $20 for adults over the age of 24, and $10 for students ages 13 to 23.

Image zoom Courtesy of Southern Spring Home & Garden Show

2. Southern Spring Home & Garden Show, Charlotte, NC

For two weekends at the end of February and beginning of March, y'all can travel back in time at the Southern Spring Home & Garden Show by touring display gardens celebrating this year's theme of “Vintage South.” While visions of rambling front porches and dazzling azaleas dance in your head, you’ll also find plenty of inspiration for your own she shed as you explore a special exhibit that will include several enticing models to consider. For the icing on your jam cake, you can catch a talk or two by celebrity speakers like Kevin O’Connor from This Old House.

Dates: February 28 to March 1, and March 6 to March 8

Price: Get tickets online now for a $2 discount, or $12 for adults, $9 for seniors, and free for children under 12. The show is also hosting a teacher appreciation day on March 7, with free admission for teachers and school staffers.

Image zoom Courtesy of Boston Flower & Garden Show

3. Boston Flower & Garden Show, Boston, MA

A trip to the Boston Flower & Garden Show is a must for any New Englander. Where else can you can check out the latest trends, admire gorgeous garden displays, and choose from dozens of lectures and workshops under one roof? This year’s theme is “Garden Party: Celebrating Friends and Family,” so expect to see outdoor living spaces and landscaping ideas that are meant to inspire you to connect with the people you love. You could even walk away with a prize if you enter one of the Massachusetts Horticultural Society's competitions for floral design, amateur horticulture, and garden photography.

Dates: March 11 to March 15

Price: Buy tickets online or at the box office for $22 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $12 for children ages six through 17 (children under six get in free).

Image zoom Courtesy of Chicago Flower & Garden Show

4. Chicago Flower & Garden Show, Chicago, IL

The Chicago Flower & Garden Show can trace its roots all the way back to 1847, when it showcased prize-winning fruits and flowers. It’s certainly evolved in its more-than-150-year history, but this event is still one of the best ways winter-weary Midwesterners can get an early taste of spring. Over 20 feature gardens are planned for this year, showing off outdoor designs, tulips, a mobile garden boutique, and even horticultural photography. Plus plenty of seminars and workshops will provide you with fresh ideas for amping up your container gardening game, enjoying garden goodies in your kitchen, and much more.

Dates: March 18 to March 22

Price: Tickets are on sale now for $20 for adults, and $5 for children ages four through 12.

Image zoom Courtesy of San Fran-Nor Cal Flower & Garden Show

5. San Fran-Nor Cal Flower & Garden Show, Sacramento, CA

This year, instead of its usual headquarters in San Francisco, the annual San Fran-Nor Cal Flower & Garden Show is moving to Sacramento. At its new 2020 location, you can still expect to see beautiful designer gardens, packed with the region's trendiest flowers, trees, and shrubs. You can also attend seminars and talks from experts to bulk up your gardening knowledge. The 2020 speaker schedule hasn’t been released just yet, but 2019 featured topics like growing veggies, creating water gardens, and tips on arranging flowers.

Dates: April 2 to April 5

Price: Early bird tickets are on sale now for $16, or you can purchase a 4-day pass for $35.