These Everyday Materials Make the Best Fabrics for Homemade Face Masks

Not all homemade face masks are created equal, and whether you're making your own or shopping for one online, you want to make sure you're getting the best protection possible. Although a simple face covering can effectively block outgoing germs when a person coughs or sneezes, masks vary widely in their ability to protect the wearer from incoming germs. Medical-grade N95 respirators offer the best protection, blocking at least 95% of airborne particles, but this protective gear should be saved for healthcare workers who are working closely with infected patients. The effectiveness of a homemade mask depends on the fit and the material used, and fortunately, some of the best fabrics for face masks are everyday materials you might already have around the house.

Image zoom ohne Titel/Getty Images

Best Fabrics for Homemade Face Masks

In general, tightly woven fabrics are better at capturing airborne particles. You can check a material's effectiveness by holding it up to a light. If you can see light shining through, that means the fabric weave is probably not tight enough to catch small particles. It's also important to note that you must be able to easily breathe through the mask's material. Otherwise, air (and potentially virus-causing particles) can go around the mask instead of filtering through it. Refer to these guidelines to choose the best face mask fabric.

Quilter's Cotton

High-quality, cotton quilting fabric makes a good material for face masks because it's tightly woven, durable, and widely available. Tests performed at Wake Forest Baptist Health, a medical center in North Carolina, showed that masks made with two layers of quilter's cotton with a thread of 180 or more can provide up to 79% filtration.

Cotton is especially effective when paired with other types of fabric, according to a study from the University of Chicago and the Argonne National Laboratory. Multiple layers that included tightly woven cotton fabric and a material that can hold a static charge, such as silk, flannel, or chiffon, were able to catch more than 80-90% of particles, so consider adding a few sheets of another material to your cotton mask.

Chiffon

Made of polyester and spandex, chiffon is a lightweight, sheer fabric often used in clothing items like dresses and blouses. When used in two layers, the material can block about 83% of small airborne particles, according to the University of Chicago study. However, a combination of chiffon and cotton fabrics was found to be about 95% effective at blocking particles.

Flannel

If you have an old set of flannel pajamas in your closet, consider repurposing them to make a mask. Flannel is a blend of cotton and polyester that can block about 57% of airborne particles. As with chiffon, layering flannel with cotton is even more effective: The combo provides about 95% filtration for small particles, according to the same University of Chicago study.

Shop Towels

Often used in garages or automotive shops, these towels are made of a polyester hydro knit that's extra-absorbent and useful for face masks, too. According to reporting from Business Insider, three clothing designers recently discovered that adding two layers of blue shop towel material to a cotton mask made it two to three times more effective. Similarly, researchers from Missouri University of Science and Technology found that four layers of shop towel material were about 68% effective in filtering particles.

High Thread Count Sheets

Your linen closet can also supply effective face mask fabrics. High thread count bedding, such as sheets or pillowcases, offers good filtration when used in multiple layers. Masks made from four layers of a 600 thread count pillowcase were found to be 58% effective at blocking particles, according to the Missouri University of S&T data.

Bandana or Scarf

Low thread count cotton items, such as bandanas, scarves, or T-shirts, are generally too loosely woven to offer good protection, even in multiple layers. A bandana folded into four layers, for example, blocked less than 20% of particles, according to the Missouri University of S&T research. However, if you have nothing else on hand, these materials can be used to create a face covering. After all, some protection is better than none.

No matter the material you choose, your mask should fit tightly around your face and include multiple layers of fabric for the best protection. For an extra boost, consider adding a filter between the layers to help capture even more particles. Most importantly, remember that wearing a face mask doesn't offer complete protection from COVID-19, so you should still be practicing regular hand washing and social distancing as much as possible.