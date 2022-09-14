Behr's Color of the Year 2023 Is All About Versatility and Tranquility

As we inch closer and closer to the end of the year, paint companies, designers, and decor experts alike are all sharing their predictions for 2023 Color of the Year. So far this year we've seen a range of picks that make it clear that there won't be a one-hue-everywhere color takeover in 2023, but instead plenty of paint color options to suit all tastes and design preferences. This trend toward versatility is no more apparent than in Behr's Color of the Year 2023 prediction, Blank Canvas.

Courtesy of Behr

Behr's pick for 2023 Color of the Year is a warm, welcoming white with glossy tones. Unlike the stark white colors popular in the early 2000s—and as indicated by its name—this rich color is intended to serve as a canvas for expert and amateur home decorators alike to use however they want to create their desired look. With Blank Canvas, think versatile, timeless, and tranquil: The color works in both private and shared spaces and can work as a focal color or a foundation to build on for more layered spaces.

"White paint colors are our top-sellers at BEHR. With so many options to choose from, we wanted to spotlight the one that we believe is most versatile, and truly the perfect shade of white for any project," said Jodi Allen, global chief marketing officer at Behr Paint Company, in a press release accompanying the announcement. "In addition to inspiring renewal, positivity, and a sense of calm, Blank Canvas always makes a design-forward statement, whether you're a homeowner working on a DIY living space or a professional painter seeking your go-to white to use on countless projects for years to come."

Courtesy of Behr

As part of the Color of the Year 2023 announcement, Behr also shared some findings that support its claim that Blank Canvas will be a top shade in 2023. According to a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. homeowners, 63% of people agree that the color white is mood-boosting, and 77% say it makes them feel positive. Homeowners also say they want their home to be a space where they can unwind and destress, according to the survey, needs warm whites like Blank Canvas can help fulfill.

"As we look to 2023, we understand that comfort will still be a driving force behind design decisions and style statements," said Erika Woelfel, vice president of Color and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company, in the press release. "Blank Canvas effortlessly offers a clean and inviting blank slate that allows individuality and creativity to flow freely."

Using Behr's Color of the Year 2023 in Your Space

While some white paint colors can feel dull or sterile, the warm, yellow-y undertones of Blank Canvas ensure that, however you use it, it will bring a soothing, tranquil energy to your space. Try it in any space for an adaptable, cozy look: One of the great benefits of white paint is that it truly goes with everything.

"This white easily harmonizes with a wide range of hues, including neutrals, earth tones, and pastels for a charming and cozy appeal," Woelfel said in the release. "Blank Canvas also pairs beautifully with black for a dramatic impact, and with bright accents like green or cobalt blue to instantly lift your mood."

Courtesy of Behr

Behr's Color of the Year 2023, Blank Canvas, is available now from Behr and exclusively at The Home Depot.