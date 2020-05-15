6 Backyard Must-Haves from Bed Bath & Beyond's Outdoor Sale
You'll want to hurry—items are already selling out.
In just a few weeks, we'll be able to enjoy the beautiful summer weather (which will be even warmer than usual, according to experts.) Even if you haven't properly prepped your patio and for the upcoming season, don't worry. Bed Bath & Beyond is having a major sale to help you create your ideal outdoor oasis.
The deals include 25% off select furniture, 20% off pool floats, 25% off select umbrellas, and 40% off outdoor dining. You can shop online and have any of these items delivered right to your front door. Or, in some locations, you can opt for contactless curbside pick-up. To see if your store has the option available, check the Bed Bath & Beyond website.
Not only are these items deeply discounted, but you can also use your 20% off discount. If you see something you like, you should add it to your cart quickly as some products are already selling out.
Lounging Furniture
Take lounging to the next level with this cozy set that has a nearly five-star rating from hundreds of buyers. The pieces are made out of weather-resistant wicker and removable fabric cushions. There are a few different purchasing options to choose from, including the five-piece set that comes with two chairs, two ottomans, and a table; the loveseat, or the coffee table.
Buy It: Bee & Willow Home All-Weather Wicker Patio Furniture Collection, from $74.99 (was $99.99)
Outdoor Pool
Stay home and soak up the sun with this fun inflatable pool. Just don't forget to slather on the SPF! It's 15 inches tall, 60 inches in diameter, and can fit three adults comfortably. (One five-star reviewer notes that it's the perfect size.) The easy-to-assemble pool also features a fun lemon design.
Porch Chairs
This combo creates the perfect set-up to enjoy your morning coffee outdoors. (Or, in the evenings, a refreshing cocktail.) Each piece is made out of wicker with a weather-resistant finish to protect the material. Each chair and side table is sold separately.
Buy It: Parisian Wicker Outdoor Furniture Collection, from $22.49 (was $29.99)
Dinnerware Set
The only way to make your summer meals even better? Serve them on these plates and bowls. This collection features a melamine dinner plate, salad plate, and serving bowl all in a blue hue. One person even notes that the dinnerware is so beautiful, you'll want to get the entire collection. They're dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Buy It: Glaze Melamine Dinnerware Collection, from $2.39 (was $3.99)
Patio Set
Take dining al fresco to the next level with this collection. All of the furniture is made out of aluminum and plastic with a rust-resistant finish. The fabric on the fabric on the seats is also weather-resistant. Each piece in the set, which includes a lounger, relaxer, dining chair, folding chair, and end table, is sold separately.
Buy It: Never Rust Aluminum Outdoor Furniture Collection, from $14.99 (was $19.99)
LED Lantern
Don't let the darkness keep you from enjoying the warmer weather. This hanging lantern features a battery-operated LED light that gives off warm ambient light. It requires one AAA battery that's included with the lamp. It measures 6 x 6 x 12 inches.
Buy It: Destination Summer Solar Cage Lantern Light in Black, $7.99 (was $9.99)
