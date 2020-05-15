6 Backyard Must-Haves from Bed Bath & Beyond's Outdoor Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In just a few weeks, we'll be able to enjoy the beautiful summer weather (which will be even warmer than usual, according to experts.) Even if you haven't properly prepped your patio and for the upcoming season, don't worry. Bed Bath & Beyond is having a major sale to help you create your ideal outdoor oasis.

The deals include 25% off select furniture, 20% off pool floats, 25% off select umbrellas, and 40% off outdoor dining. You can shop online and have any of these items delivered right to your front door. Or, in some locations, you can opt for contactless curbside pick-up. To see if your store has the option available, check the Bed Bath & Beyond website.