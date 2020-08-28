Bed Bath & Beyond Has the Coziest Fall Home Decor Right Now
Update your home with these top seasonal picks.
In just a few short weeks, fall will officially be here. As the temperatures begin to drop and the days become shorter, that's your sign from Mother Nature to tuck away your summer items and display your favorite fall decorations. And if you could use some new additions to your seasonal space, you've come to the right place. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has tons of autumn-inspired items available for great prices. (Plus, with that 20% off coupon, you can get an even better deal.) We selected six stylish items for your bedroom, kitchen, living room, and front porch that are perfect for creating a fall-inspired scene at home.
Use this gourd to hold Halloween candy, cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving, or just display it in your kitchen all season long. It comes in three colors: orange, ivory, and matte black, in 16- and 24-ounce options. It's made of scratch-resistant ceramic that's safe to use in the oven, microwave, and freezer. It's also dishwasher-safe.
Buy It: Staub Ceramic Pumpkin Cocotte (starting at $25)
After a long day, the best feeling in the world is relaxing in your bed, especially when it has this ultra-cozy buffalo-check bedding. Choose between a comforter or a duvet set that comes in three shades: navy, linen, and black. Each option comes with a cover and a two pillow shams, in king or queen sizes, that are all machine-washable.
Buy It: Bee & Willow Home Yarn Dye Bedding Collection (starting at $130)
Unlike some fall wreaths that are so busy they take away from the rest of your decor, this understated bittersweet option adds the perfect amount of fall flair. It measures 24 inches long and is intended for indoor use, which means it will last for many seasons to come.
Buy It: Nearly Natural Sweet Bitter Wreath ($54)
Your Thanksgiving table isn't complete without this festive serving dish. The stoneware piece measures 18 x 15 inches and is safe to use in the oven, microwave, and dishwasher. And if you've fallen in love with the harvest pattern, check out the rest of the dish collection to complete your tablescape.
Buy It: Modern Farmhouse Home Harvest Oval Platter ($17)
This doormat is so cute, you won't want to wipe your feet on it. It measures 24 x 36 inches and is safe for indoor or outdoor use on your porch. The entryway accessory is made of polypropylene and is spot-clean only.
Buy It: Mohawk Home Mat in Black and White ($15)
Toss a vibrant orange and red throw pillow onto your couch for a cozy fall living room addition. The pillow is made of super-soft heirloom wool that is dry-clean only. It also comes in an eggshell color.
Buy It: Safavieh Woven Plaid Square Throw Pillow ($39)
