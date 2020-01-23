Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing 40 Stores in 2020: Here's the Entire List
Your go-to store for kitchen essentials and home organizers could be shutting its doors soon.
Time to use those 20% off coupons while you still can. Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 40 stores across the United States by mid-2020.
Our go-to destination for kitchen gadgets and super-soft towels has struggled to remain profitable in recent months and reportedly already shuttered 13 of its stores in late 2019. The remaining locations on the chopping block are expected to close during the first half of this year and are slated to hit 40 stores across 11 states (plus Washington, D.C.). According to a statement from Jessica Joyce, public relations senior manager for Bed Bath & Beyond, the closing locations "no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us."
Some of the remaining stores, however, just got a facelift. "We've just given over 150 of our most popular stores a multi-million dollar update and are continually investing in our stores and digital platform to give customers an even better experience however they choose to shop with us," Joyce says. The company, which also operates World Market, buybuy BABY, and One Kings Lane, currently has more than 900 locations across all 50 states.
And if your local store is one of the unlucky ones closing its doors (which are all listed below), keep an eye out for sales in the near future that could offer major discounts. In the meantime, you can still shop Bed Bath & Beyond online, and now would be a good time to do it, as they're currently having a sale on all things storage and organization.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing in 2020
California
- Chino Hills: 13021 Peyton Dr.
- Encino: 17401 Ventura Blvd.
- Hemet: 1165 S. Sanderson Ave.
- Santa Clarita: 19211 Golden Valley Rd.
- Tracy: 2886 West Grant Line Rd.
Connecticut
- Shelton: 862 Bridgeport Ave.
District of Columbia
- Washington D.C.: 709 7th St. NW
Florida
- Tampa: 12803 Citrus Plaza Dr.
Hawaii
- Honolulu: 1200 Ala Moana Blvd.
Iowa
- Council Bluffs: 3706 Metro Dr.
- West Des Moines: 6805 Mills Civic Pkwy.
Illinois
- Chicago: 530 N. State St.
- McHenry: 3340 Shoppers Dr.
- Mount Prospect: 1057 N. Elmhurst Rd.
Louisiana
- Baton Rouge: 9001 Florida Blvd.
Maryland
- Owings Mills: 10300 Reisterstown Rd.
New Jersey
- Newton: 17 Hampton House Rd.
- Parsippany: 790 Rte. 46
- Sewell: 141 Tuckahoe Rd., Suite 190
New Mexico
- Rio Rancho: 3575 NM Hwy. 528 NE
New York
- Bronx: 610 Exterior St.
- Cheektowaga: 3781 Union Rd.
- West Nyack: 1406 Palisades Center Dr.
Ohio
- Cincinnati: 6068 Glenway Ave.
- Grove City: Parkway Centre South, 1747 Stringtown Rd.
- Mayfield Heights: East Gate Shopping Center, 1371 SOM Center Rd.
- North Olmsted: 25975 Great Northern Plaza
Pennsylvania
- Johnstown: Richland Town Centre, 340 Town Centre Dr.
- Muncy: 290 South Lycoming Mall Rd.
Rhode Island
- Providence: 24 Providence Place
Texas
- Austin: 9600 IH-35 Service Rd. SB Building O
- Harlingen: 2817 W. Expressway 83 Frontage
- Houston: West Oaks Shopping Ctr, 2306 S Hwy. 6
- Houston: 6675 Hwy. 6 North
Utah
- Midvale: The Family Center at Fort Union, 7210 S. Union Park Ave.
- West Valley City: 3595 S. Constitution Blvd.
Virginia
- Stafford: 1190 Stafford Marketplace
Wisconsin
- Racine: 2360 S. Green Bay Rd.
