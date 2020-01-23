Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing 40 Stores in 2020: Here's the Entire List

Time to use those 20% off coupons while you still can. Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 40 stores across the United States by mid-2020.

Our go-to destination for kitchen gadgets and super-soft towels has struggled to remain profitable in recent months and reportedly already shuttered 13 of its stores in late 2019. The remaining locations on the chopping block are expected to close during the first half of this year and are slated to hit 40 stores across 11 states (plus Washington, D.C.). According to a statement from Jessica Joyce, public relations senior manager for Bed Bath & Beyond, the closing locations "no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us."

Image zoom SOPA Images/Getty Images

Some of the remaining stores, however, just got a facelift. "We've just given over 150 of our most popular stores a multi-million dollar update and are continually investing in our stores and digital platform to give customers an even better experience however they choose to shop with us," Joyce says. The company, which also operates World Market, buybuy BABY, and One Kings Lane, currently has more than 900 locations across all 50 states.

And if your local store is one of the unlucky ones closing its doors (which are all listed below), keep an eye out for sales in the near future that could offer major discounts. In the meantime, you can still shop Bed Bath & Beyond online, and now would be a good time to do it, as they're currently having a sale on all things storage and organization.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Closing in 2020

California

Chino Hills: 13021 Peyton Dr.

13021 Peyton Dr. Encino: 17401 Ventura Blvd.

17401 Ventura Blvd. Hemet: 1165 S. Sanderson Ave.

1165 S. Sanderson Ave. Santa Clarita: 19211 Golden Valley Rd.

19211 Golden Valley Rd. Tracy: 2886 West Grant Line Rd.

Connecticut

Shelton: 862 Bridgeport Ave.

District of Columbia

Washington D.C.: 709 7th St. NW

Florida

Tampa: 12803 Citrus Plaza Dr.

Hawaii

Honolulu: 1200 Ala Moana Blvd.

Iowa

Council Bluffs: 3706 Metro Dr.

3706 Metro Dr. West Des Moines: 6805 Mills Civic Pkwy.

Illinois

Chicago: 530 N. State St.

530 N. State St. McHenry: 3340 Shoppers Dr.

3340 Shoppers Dr. Mount Prospect: 1057 N. Elmhurst Rd.

Louisiana

Baton Rouge: 9001 Florida Blvd.

Maryland

Owings Mills: 10300 Reisterstown Rd.

New Jersey

Newton: 17 Hampton House Rd.

17 Hampton House Rd. Parsippany: 790 Rte. 46

790 Rte. 46 Sewell: 141 Tuckahoe Rd., Suite 190

New Mexico

Rio Rancho: 3575 NM Hwy. 528 NE

New York

Bronx: 610 Exterior St.

610 Exterior St. Cheektowaga: 3781 Union Rd.

3781 Union Rd. West Nyack: 1406 Palisades Center Dr.

Ohio

Cincinnati: 6068 Glenway Ave.

6068 Glenway Ave. Grove City: Parkway Centre South, 1747 Stringtown Rd.

Parkway Centre South, 1747 Stringtown Rd. Mayfield Heights: East Gate Shopping Center, 1371 SOM Center Rd.

East Gate Shopping Center, 1371 SOM Center Rd. North Olmsted: 25975 Great Northern Plaza

Pennsylvania

Johnstown: Richland Town Centre, 340 Town Centre Dr.

Richland Town Centre, 340 Town Centre Dr. Muncy: 290 South Lycoming Mall Rd.

Rhode Island

Providence: 24 Providence Place

Texas

Austin: 9600 IH-35 Service Rd. SB Building O

9600 IH-35 Service Rd. SB Building O Harlingen: 2817 W. Expressway 83 Frontage

2817 W. Expressway 83 Frontage Houston: West Oaks Shopping Ctr, 2306 S Hwy. 6

West Oaks Shopping Ctr, 2306 S Hwy. 6 Houston: 6675 Hwy. 6 North

Utah

Midvale: The Family Center at Fort Union, 7210 S. Union Park Ave.

The Family Center at Fort Union, 7210 S. Union Park Ave. West Valley City: 3595 S. Constitution Blvd.

Virginia

Stafford: 1190 Stafford Marketplace

Wisconsin