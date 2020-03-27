Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Spring Sale: Shop the 15 Best Deals

Spring is officially here, and while you might not be able to enjoy your usual warm-weather activities with friends and family just yet, you can still get your home ready for the season. Bed Bath & Beyond wants to help you do just that with a major spring sale.

Kitchen appliances, home decor, patio furniture, and Easter essentials are all up to 30% off right now. The sale includes everything you need to prepare for spring activies, whether that includes trying new seasonal recipes or enjoying the fresh air in your own backyard. You can save big on popular brands like Crock-Pot, Pyrex, and Yankee Candle, plus stock up on everything you need for the upcoming Easter holiday. Plenty of festive wreaths, tablecloths, and centerpieces are part of the sale to help you decorate your home for a fun celebration.

The sale ends April 12, so you still have plenty of time to add your favorites to your cart. To get you started, we rounded up 15 of the best deals included in Bed Bath & Beyond’s spring sale below.

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Home Decor Deals

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals

Best Easter Deals