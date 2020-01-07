There's nothing like a new year and a new decade to inspire us to redecorate our home with the latest trends, and Bed Bath & Beyond is here to help. The company is offering its bed and bath sale going on now until January 16. The sale, of course, features discounts on all things for your bedroom and bathroom, including sheets, pillows, blankets, mattress toppers, and bath towels.

The initial discount is 20%, but many products have even deeper discounts. Better yet, you can add on other coupons, and Beyond+ members can also apply their perks, which include a coupon for 20% the entire purchase and free standard shipping. Although there are hundreds of items on sale, we selected a few products to upgrade your sleeping space.