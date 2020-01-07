Bed Bath and Beyond Is Having a Big Sale for the Bedroom of Your Dreams
The bed and bath sale includes hundreds of items for 20% off.
There's nothing like a new year and a new decade to inspire us to redecorate our home with the latest trends, and Bed Bath & Beyond is here to help. The company is offering its bed and bath sale going on now until January 16. The sale, of course, features discounts on all things for your bedroom and bathroom, including sheets, pillows, blankets, mattress toppers, and bath towels.
The initial discount is 20%, but many products have even deeper discounts. Better yet, you can add on other coupons, and Beyond+ members can also apply their perks, which include a coupon for 20% the entire purchase and free standard shipping. Although there are hundreds of items on sale, we selected a few products to upgrade your sleeping space.
Luxurious Bedding
Velvet is going to be a top trend in 2020, and this neutral bedding is an easy, inexpensive way to implement the fad into your home. This collection features a duvet cover, lumbar throw pillow, regular sham, and European sham that are all sold separately. The items are available in eggplant, stone, and charcoal, though not all products are available in all three colorways.
Buy It: Wamsutta Velvet Bedding Collection, from $103.99 (originally from $299.99)
Soft Sheets
These 600 thread count sheets are made from the wood pulp of Eucalyptus trees, so they're superbly soft and breathable. They come in queen, king, and California king sizes (and nine colors). The brand also sells a matching set of two pillowcases that are also a part of the sale starting at $19.99.
Buy It: Eucalyptus Origins Tencel Lyocell Sheets, from $59.99 (originally $149.99)
Comfy Pillow
Without a quality pillow, there's no way you're getting a solid snooze. This high-profile pillow is best for back and side sleepers and keeps you cool all night long. It's available in both king and queen sizes.
Buy It: Pure Talalay Bliss High Profile Pillow, from $92.99 (originally from $189.99)
Plush Weighted Blanket
We've been into weighted blankets for a while now because of their ability to reduce stress and anxiety. This best-selling item is made of a soft polyester material that is machine washable. It comes in five weights that range from eight to 25 pounds in three different colors: gray, navy, and taupe. The blanket is also offered in five different sizes to correspond with the weight; the extra-small measures 40 by 50 inches and the extra-large is 60 by 80 inches.
Buy It: Therapedic Reversible Weighted Blanket, from $103.99 (originally from $129.99)
Supportive Mattress Topper
You don't need to splurge on a new bed to sleep soundly once again. This three-inch topper from Tempur-Pedic is filled with 100%, TEMPUR material that's designed to reduce pressure points. It has a four-and-a-half out of five-star rating from more than 1,100 buyers and is available from twin XL to king-size beds.
Buy It: Tempur-Pedic 3-Inch TEMPUR-Topper, from $191.99 (originally from $299.99)
Comments