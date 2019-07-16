If you ask us, there’s no better summer activity than lounging on the sand while reading a good book. But while you may have found the best new beach read, it’s not always easy or comfortable to read in the sun. Luckily, Amazon is selling a new lounge chair that will change your life—or at least the way you relax at the beach.

The new Ostrich Chaise Lounge chair has a hole for your face so you can easily stretch out on your stomach and look down at your book. We’ve been waiting for this invention for years, so it’s no surprise that the chair is now the number one best-selling chaise lounge chair on Amazon.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Amazon.

Whether you’re reading a juicy celebrity memoir or this summer’s biggest thriller, you no longer have to squint through sunglasses to finish your chosen beach read. The chair is portable, lightweight, and even comes with a head pillow you can place over the hole if you choose to put the book down for a quick nap in the sun. Right now it’s available for under $50 in pink, red, and yellow. It also comes in blue, for a few extra dollars.

Buy It: Ostrich Chaise Lounge, Pink, $43.25, Amazon

Image zoom Image courtesy of Amazon.

The Ostrich lounge chair currently has more than 1,150 five-star reviews, so we know we’re not alone in our excitement. Even if you don’t plan to make it to the beach this summer, you can tote it to the local pool or even set it up on your back patio for a relaxing afternoon in the sun.

If you still need to pick up a book for summer, we've rounded up some of the best books of 2019 (so far). And before you head out with your magical chair and your beach read, make sure you lather on a good sunscreen.