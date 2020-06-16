Hurry! Summer-Scented Candles at Bath & Body Works Are 50% Off Right Now

Summer is typically the time to hit the road to your favorite destination (preferably somewhere sunny and sandy). But with many of us sticking closer to home this year, the usual summer vacations might be put on pause. Even if you won't be strolling down a boardwalk with ice cream in hand anytime soon, you can at least make your home smell like summer with a few seasonal candles from Bath & Body Works. Plus, these scents are even sweeter when you score them for half-off right now.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

The on-sale scents are available both online and in select stores that have reopened. You can check whether your local Bath & Body Works is open by using the store locator tool on their website. Additionally, a small number of stores are now offering order pickup, so you can shop online ahead of time and quickly grab your goodies when you get to the store.