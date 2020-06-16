Hurry! Summer-Scented Candles at Bath & Body Works Are 50% Off Right Now
The semi-annual sale kicked off this week with deals on 3-wick candles in sweet seasonal fragrances.
Summer is typically the time to hit the road to your favorite destination (preferably somewhere sunny and sandy). But with many of us sticking closer to home this year, the usual summer vacations might be put on pause. Even if you won't be strolling down a boardwalk with ice cream in hand anytime soon, you can at least make your home smell like summer with a few seasonal candles from Bath & Body Works. Plus, these scents are even sweeter when you score them for half-off right now.
The go-to spot for home and body fragrances just kicked off its semi-annual sale with 50% off dozens of items, including their popular 3-wick candles. The sale includes scents inspired by tasty summer treats, like Mint Chip Shake and Vanilla Coke Candy, which are perfect for enjoying on a hot day from the comfort of your air-conditioned living room. If you're a sucker for all things Christmas (even in June), you can also take this opportunity to stock up on classic holiday favorites, such as Vanilla Bean Noel and Spiced Gingerbread candles, while they're each just $12.25.
Buy It: Mint Chip Shake 3-Wick Candle, $12.25 (was $24.50)
The on-sale scents are available both online and in select stores that have reopened. You can check whether your local Bath & Body Works is open by using the store locator tool on their website. Additionally, a small number of stores are now offering order pickup, so you can shop online ahead of time and quickly grab your goodies when you get to the store.
Whichever way you prefer to shop, be sure to act fast: The sale continues through the end of the month, but only while supplies last. Scoop up your favorite scents before they're gone!
