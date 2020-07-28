Bath & Body Works Just Announced Its Semi-Annual Sale—with Half-Off Candles

Twice a year, every year, Bath & Body Works hosts its semi-annual sale. During this time, soap lovers and candle connoisseurs alike can grab cult-favorite scents on sale for deep discounts. Well, for those eagerly awaiting the sale, you'll want to grab your wallets because it's going on right now. The deals include 50% off select products as well as items for just $5. Both the half-off section and the $5 section include soaps, candles, shower gels, fragrance mists, lotions, and body creams. Here, we're highlighting all the discounted candles to transform your home into the ultimate place of relaxation.