Bath & Body Works Just Announced Its Semi-Annual Sale—with Half-Off Candles
Plus, other items, including soaps, lotions, and creams, are just $5.
Twice a year, every year, Bath & Body Works hosts its semi-annual sale. During this time, soap lovers and candle connoisseurs alike can grab cult-favorite scents on sale for deep discounts. Well, for those eagerly awaiting the sale, you'll want to grab your wallets because it's going on right now. The deals include 50% off select products as well as items for just $5. Both the half-off section and the $5 section include soaps, candles, shower gels, fragrance mists, lotions, and body creams. Here, we're highlighting all the discounted candles to transform your home into the ultimate place of relaxation.
Burn this candle, close your eyes, and you'll be transported to sandy beaches and the ocean tides. It has notes of warm vanilla musk, orchids, and toasted coconut for a mix of fruity and spicy aromas.
Buy It: Tiki Beach Candle, $7 (was $15)
This classic scent is perfect for any season. It has a mix of Madagascar vanilla bean, homemade marshmallow, and freshly steamed milk. It's a comforting, but definitely not overwhelming scent.
Buy It: Vanilla Bean Candle, $7 (was $14)
Make sure you're sipping on your favorite margarita while you're using this candle. It smells like sweet Mandarin, island mango, and sea salt.
Buy It: Island Margarita Candle, $7 (was $15)
This lovely scent is subtle and relaxing. The candle is a combination of lilac bouquets, dewy greens, and soft spring air. Plus, the packaging is so pretty, it doubles as decor.
Buy It: Fresh Cut Lilacs Candle, $7 (was $15)
If you've ever been to Hawaii, or dream of visiting the islands someday, you'll need this one. (Oh, and it's much more affordable than a vacation.) The scent includes tropical white coconut, saltwater breezes, and sun-bleached woods.
Buy It: Waikiki Beach Coconut, $7 (was $15)
The $5 off deal is only available online, which means you can shop safely from the comfort of your couch. (The Bath & Body Works website notes that only select stores are open, and if you go into one, you'll need to wear a face mask.) And once you start perusing the selection, you'll already see some products are already sold out, aka you'll want to stock up on the goodies soon.
