It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Every winter, Bath & Body Works marks down their 3-wick candles (normally $24.50) to the lowest prices of the year. On Saturday, December 7 all 3-wick candles will be $9.50—that's more than 60% off. The sale applies to all candles, even the new holiday scents. And, the brand has released an additional 38 brand new scents—including Sugared Blueberry Donut, Cereal Marshmallow Bar, and Red Velvet Cupcake—exclusively for the sale.

You can shop the deals in-stores or on the Bath & Body Works website: The online sale starts at midnight tonight, and most locations will open at 7:00 a.m.—and we'll be first in line!

If you haven't been to your local location yet this season, the 2019 holiday fragrances are good. The collection features 24 never-before-smelled holiday scents as well as dozens of returning classics you know and love—including Winter Candy Apple, Twisted Peppermint and Vanilla Bean Noel. The 2019 holiday line includes more than 300 products, and we’re on a mission to smell every last one.

Whether you’re in need of stocking stuffers for the family, co-worker gifts or meaningful holiday presents, Bath & Body Works has you covered. splurge on a 3-wick candle for everyone left on your Christmas list, and stock up on seasonal lotions and soaps while you're there. With a wide variety of scents and products, there’s something for everyone. We’ve rounded up all of the new holiday scents so you’ll know exactly what to grab when you get to the store.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

New Scents in the 2019 Holiday Line